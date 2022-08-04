ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball star Griner's lawyer says some of her case files were drawn up in violation of law

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Alexander Boikov, a lawyer of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who is awaiting sentencing on drugs charges in Russia, said on Thursday during closing arguments in her trial that some of the case files in relation to Griner were drawn up in violation of the law.

A Russian state prosecutor has asked for 9.5 years in prison for Griner, who was convicted of bringing cannabis into Russia. Griner's defence team have requested a more lenient sentence.

James Riggs
4d ago

I don't wish harm on anybody but you don't to other peoples houses and bring dirt that isn't acceptable in that country. it's common sense. like how many times have you had friend ask you hey can smoke in your car same concept should of asked. also she wasn't happy with American way of life as she has said. so with that let us know if Russia is any better for the time being you might pick up second language while your there 🤷‍♂️

big d
5d ago

She’s not in the United States where she’s entitled privilege black athlete who is above the law she is in Russia and if Putin wants to be the biggest hero in America he’ll keep her We as the American people will worship the ground he walks on if he keeps her

William Talbot
4d ago

is she saying they somehow broke the law investigating her case...IF SHE DIDN'T BREAK THE LAW SHE WOULDN'T BE IN THAT SITUATION

