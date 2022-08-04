Ambassador Andrew Young and daughter write children's book, "Just Like Jesse Owens"

Read on www.cbsnews.com
A look at the legacy Olivia Newton-John leaves behind
Singer Olivia Newton-John, who sold 100 million records and was a tireless advocate for breast cancer research, died after a three-decade battle with the disease. Gayle King looks back at her life and legacy.
From 2001: David McCullough on founding father John Adams
Bestselling historian David McCullough died August 8, 2022 at age 89. In this "Sunday Morning" interview, originally broadcast on July 1, 2001, he talks with correspondent Rita Braver about an overlooked Founding Father, John Adams, the subject of his Pulitzer Prize-winning biography.
Scarlett Lewis on Alex Jones defamation Case, her foundation in memory of her son
One brave Sandy Hook mother took the stand against conspirator Alex Jones and his claims that the school massacre was "staged." Scarlett Lewis joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the legal battle and her foundation,The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement.
