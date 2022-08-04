Read on www.cbsnews.com
Related
CDC draft report points to possible easing of COVID restrictions in schools
CBS News has obtained a draft report that indicates COVID restrictions in the classroom having to do with testing and social distancing could soon be eased. While not final, the recommendations could also lift quarantine recommendations for those exposed to the virus, whether they are vaccinated or not. Nancy Chen reports.
CBS News
524K+
Followers
62K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0