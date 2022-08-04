Liberty’s game against James Madison, originally scheduled for Oct. 24, 2026 in Lynchburg, has been canceled, but that doesn’t mean the two nearby football programs won’t meet in the future. The two FBS teams have agreed to meet in a home-and-home series in 2033 and 2034, according to Damien Sordelett of the Lynchburg News and Advance.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO