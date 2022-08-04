Last-minute family fun in this week’s Sweet Summertime

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The folks at Vernon High School are dealing with tragedy and loss, and one coach in particular has been tasked with helping the program move on. The Yellow Jackets are mourning the loss of head football coach and A.D. Trey Pike, who was killed in a late night boating accident Saturday in North bay near the Bailey Bridge. The coach’s death rippling through the Vernon community in a very big way, even though the coach had only been at Vernon High School a couple of years, and had just ascended to the head coaching gig. That after his close friend Gerald Tranquille moved back east to his alma mater at Liberty in the offseason. Washington County School Superintendent Joseph Taylor deciding Sunday to name Vernon assistant Chad Weeks the interim coach for this season. Weeks was with Vernon last season, after a stint as an assistant at Mosley. So he now shares the tough task of getting the Vernon players to deal with all of this while eventually moving on with the business of football. That process began with a meeting with the players Sunday.

VERNON, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO