Last-minute family fun in this week’s Sweet Summertime

WJHG-TV
Thoughts on seafood? In this week’s Coffee Chat
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mondays on NewsChannel 7 Today will now feature Coffee Chat. During this segment, Sam and Jessica will discuss hot topics, current happenings, and anything that may have happened over the weekend. In this week’s Coffee Chat, Sam and Jessica discussed Sam trying her first...
WJHG-TV
Thistle and Thorne invites you out for Wine 101
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are you looking to sit back and relax with a glass of wine this week? Thistle and Thorne has an opportunity for you. Wine 101 is a tasting event for those who love wine and for those who are new to wine. “The Wine 101...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday w/ Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is Tuesday again and you know what that means!. It’s time for another edition of Time Travel Tuesday! Local historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to discuss some footage from Bay County’s history to share with viewers. Let’s see...
WJHG-TV
Study finds Florida tops charts in unnecessary animal shelter deaths
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 300,000 four-legged pets entered Florida shelters in 2021, and more than 20,000 didn’t make it out alive. According to an annual study by Best Friends Animal Society, those numbers rank Florida as the fourth worst state in unnecessary shelter deaths. “Those are...
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will remain on the high side this week in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be partly cloudy w/lows in the 70s. On Tuesday skies will be partly cloudy with scattered storms starting at the coast and gradually moving inland. Rain chances will be at 50-60%. Highs will reach the upper 80s. The rain chances remain at 50-70% through Saturday with decreasing rain chances Sunday and Monday of next week.
WJHG-TV
Future of the Marina Boat Ramp; will it stay or will it go?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downtown Panama City is a constantly changing area due to the many revitalization projects. Some even sparking controversy along the way. “There’s always a lot of controversy when it comes to public water access, so there are a lot of people that are really wanting to make sure that we continue to have that access,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said.
WJHG-TV
Glenwood Recreational Center gets demolished
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Out with the old and in with the new. The Glenwood Recreational Center was demolished Monday, but the story only begins there. “Today is the first step in that progress to the future and to be the premier city in the panhandle of Florida,” Mark McQueen,” Panama City City Manager, said.
WJHG-TV
Community invited to Oncology Survivorship Series event
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cancer survivors and caregivers are invited to attend a monthly Oncology Survivorship Series event. The event is hosted at Gulf Coast State College on the second Tuesday of every month from 11 a.m. until noon. The event is free. Anyone wanting additional information about cancer resources and care available locally can show up at the Gibson Lecture Hall in the Student Union East building.
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s another active day on satellite and radar with morning storms developing out the Gulf this morning. They’ll move onto the coast to start the day. In fact, most of the morning will be wet on the coast with scattered storms. Only a few make it inland later today.
WJHG-TV
Charity benefit for ALS in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the fourth year in a row, the community plans to gather together at a benefit for the cure of a very serious disease. Doris Freeman, benefit organizer, started this local benefit in memory of her husband, Kent Freeman, who died from ALS six years ago.
WJHG-TV
Vernon community mourns loss of Trey Pike
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Trey Pike’s sudden death is taking a toll on the Vernon community. He was not only Vernon High School’s athletic director, but also the head football coach. “All of us need support,” said Washington County School District Superintendent Joseph Taylor. “All of us...
WJHG-TV
Vernon High School Mourns Loss of Trey Pike
Early voting begins Wednesday in Bay County, what you need to know before heading to the polls. Rain chances will remain high over the panhandle in the days ahead.
WJHG-TV
County officials, parents team up to revitalize Bonifay Rec Center
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kids having the opportunity to play sports is important everywhere, but especially in small towns. “There’s not a whole lot to do in Holmes County, and baseball is one of those things that occupies kids’ time and keeps them out of trouble,” Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said.
WJHG-TV
Preventing back-to-school anxiety in students
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A brand-new school year can also bring a lot of changes. “Anxiety is normal,” Ken Chisholm, mental health counselor for Bay District Schools, said. “It’s a worried, uptight feeling that is a reaction to change.”. Kids may experience anxiety when they think...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Marina Boat Launch Controversy
WJHG-TV
Trey Pike was more than a football coach
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Vernon High School lost one of its own early this morning. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission confirmed Trey Pike, the high school’s athletic director, and head football coach, died in a boat accident. An off-duty Panama City fireboat found the boat early...
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike. Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach. Officials say the incident happened...
WJHG-TV
Tackling the pilot shortage with local flight schools
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve ever dreamed to fly, there’s no better time than now. Delays, cancellations, and empty flight decks are becoming a harsh reality for travelers hitting the skies. A lack of people available to fly in the airlines has many in the industry concerned. Thousands of pilots are either forced out or choose to leave the industry each year.
WJHG-TV
Vernon’s interim head coach helping program deal with grief and moving forward
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The folks at Vernon High School are dealing with tragedy and loss, and one coach in particular has been tasked with helping the program move on. The Yellow Jackets are mourning the loss of head football coach and A.D. Trey Pike, who was killed in a late night boating accident Saturday in North bay near the Bailey Bridge. The coach’s death rippling through the Vernon community in a very big way, even though the coach had only been at Vernon High School a couple of years, and had just ascended to the head coaching gig. That after his close friend Gerald Tranquille moved back east to his alma mater at Liberty in the offseason. Washington County School Superintendent Joseph Taylor deciding Sunday to name Vernon assistant Chad Weeks the interim coach for this season. Weeks was with Vernon last season, after a stint as an assistant at Mosley. So he now shares the tough task of getting the Vernon players to deal with all of this while eventually moving on with the business of football. That process began with a meeting with the players Sunday.
WJHG-TV
Early voting opens Wednesday in Bay County for August 23rd Primary Election
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the next few weeks, voters across the state will hit the polls for early voting in the upcoming primary election. For Bay County voters, that starts on Wednesday, august 10th. Voters will see a handful of local and state offices on the ballot for...
