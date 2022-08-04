Tulsa Police Search For 2 Serial Burglary Suspects

Tulsa Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in several car break-ins and auto thefts in Green Country.

According to police, officers received information that the suspects have been armed while breaking into and stealing cars. TPD shared pictures of the suspects on its Facebook page.

Officers say the suspects have been involved in several break-ins and car thefts in Tulsa and Catoosa.

According to TPD, the men broke into a vehicle at the Lynn Lane Reservoir in July and used the victim's credit card at a nearby store.

Police says car break-ins are pretty common in Tulsa and they want to remind folks to always lock their car doors and never leave their keys or any valuables inside. They say the simple steps can prevent you from falling victim to car theft or burglary.

Anyone with information on the two men seen in the photos is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (918)-596-COPS.