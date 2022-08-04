ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

protocol.com

A weekend of Musk tweets

Good morning! The debate over the Twitter bots is still raging, with suits and countersuits flying back and forth. There’s still time for this to get settled before October. But at this rate, that doesn’t seem likely. Musk doesn’t want Twitter. Or does he?. The battle between...
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Hawaii State
protocol.com

Has digital transformation failed consumers?

Good morning! Nothing was supposed to help improve the customer experience more than digital transformation. But as it turns out, the "magical software fix" hasn't really fixed much at all. Consumers aren’t reaping the digital benefits. Even before the pandemic, two words seemed to dominate the vocabulary of every...
protocol.com

If you think startups are overvalued, there are new ways to short them

Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. My name is Biz Carson, and I’m kind of shocked it's August already? I already sent one email asking for a meeting by the end of July. This week in the startup world: a who’s who list of who got a subpoena from Twitter, a second round of layoffs and how to short a startup.
protocol.com

Follow the data

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: what a revenue milestone for Databricks says about the future of enterprise data, Alibaba reports slow but recovering growth in its cloud division, and chip sales data points toward a quiet second half of the year for consumer electronics companies. Databricks’ milestone.
protocol.com

Amazon’s Werner Vogels: Enterprises are more daring than you might think

When AWS unveiled Lambda in 2014, Werner Vogels thought the serverless compute service would be the domain of young, more tech-savvy businesses. But it was enterprises that flocked to serverless first, Amazon’s longtime chief technology officer told Protocol in an interview last week. “For them, it was immediately obvious...
