Sophia Schubert can't recreate Evian magic in opening round at Muirfield

golfmagic.com
PGA Tour: 5 biggest names who lost their Tour cards
Rickie Fowler may have squeezed his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs by making the top 125 in the PGA Tour 2021-22 standings, but others were not so fortunate including three English players. Former Masters champion Danny Willett, four-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace and former World No.1 and...
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour ban LIV Golf trio from grounds of FedEx St. Jude Championship
PGA Tour bosses are reportedly refusing to allow LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones on the grounds of TPC Southwind ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship whilst their legal position is being sorted out. Gooch, who previously turned heads when talking about LIV, Swafford and...
Golf Digest
Pray for Collin Morikawa's golf clubs after they fell onto the middle of the tarmac
There have been no shortage of terrifying travel stories regarding lost golf bags of late. In fact, it's possible that half of the world's clubs are stuck at either Heathrow or Edinburgh airports right now. And now you can add Collin Morikawa to the long list of airline victims. Only...
Video: Nick Faldo cries during final CBS golf broadcast
Nick Faldo announced earlier this summer that he is leaving CBS after a 16-year run, and his final broadcast with the network was on Sunday. The occasion was a very emotional one for the six-time major champion and his colleagues. CBS paid tribute to Faldo during the final round of...
Genie Bouchard Showing Major Progress: Tennis World Reacts
We'll hopefully be seeing Genie Bouchard back on the tennis court soon. The Canadian tennis star has been dealing with some injuries as of late, but she's apparently making some nice progress in her recovery. Bouchard shared a video on social media this week of her serve progress. "Hitting serves...
From khaki shorts to pleated skorts, the evolution of women's golf fashion
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
Golf.com
Will Zalatoris emotionally reveals why he broke up with longtime caddie
Will Zalatoris’ business decision was also a personal one, he says. In a surprising move, the world’s 14th-ranked player split with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in between the second and third rounds of the Wyndham Championship, replacing him with one of his coaches for the week, and another veteran looper for the weeks ahead. While these transactions happen, explanations like the one Zalatoris gave sometimes don’t.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Beach Video
The wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka continues to build her brand on social media. Jena Sims, the new wife of the multi-time major champion, is helping launch her own swim brand on social media. In honor of the brand launch, Sims shared a racy beach video on social...
golfmagic.com
Rickie Fowler scrapes in FedEx Cup Playoffs despite missing Wyndham cut
Rickie Fowler faced a nervous wait over the weekend in North Carolina to see if he would miss the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the second year in a row. The 33-year-old missed his ninth cut of the season at the Wyndham Championship. He entered the week 123rd in the FedEx Cup standings, so his fate was now out of his hands.
Golf Channel
Tom 'The Train' Kim barrels down tracks, wins Wyndham with 61
Joohyung Kim had precisely one scenario this week to extend his season: just win, baby. Kim, better known as Tom (because he loved Thomas the Train growing up), turned 20 years old on June 21st. He was two days removed from a 23rd-place finish at the U.S. Open at Brookline, which moved him just inside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Golf Channel
Live stream schedule for FedEx St. Jude, U.S. Women's Amateur and more
Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). All televised coverage will be showcased on Golf Channel unless otherwise indicated. You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’...
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy taking on St. Andrews again – this time with father Gerry
Rory McIlroy will get another crack at St. Andrews. Tournament officials announced Monday that McIlroy has committed to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in late September with father Gerry. It’ll be the first time that McIlroy has played the $5 million pro-am event – which is spread across...
Golf Channel
FedEx. St Jude Championship field set at 121 players – for now
The field for the playoff opener is set at 121 players – for now. The PGA Tour on Monday finalized the list of participants for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, saying that Tommy Fleetwood, Daniel Berger and Lanto Griffin would not play in the first postseason event. Nate Lashley later withdrew because of a toe injury.
Golf Channel
Iconic bunker shot on fourth extra hole clinches Women's Open win for Ashleigh Buhai
Throughout golf history, there are many iconic shots that have secured major championship victories. Ashleigh Buhai now has one of them. On the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff against In Gee Chun at the AIG Women's Open, it appeared Buhai may finally clinch a dragged-out victory with darkness looming at Muirfield. Her drive fell on the fairway, where Chun found hers in the right fairway bunker.
Golf Channel
Tennis player quotes Tony Finau after losing championship match
Tony Finau’s recent success is transcending golf. After Finau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic two Sundays ago for his second straight title on the PGA Tour, he scored another victory in the interview room. “They say a winner is just a loser that kept on trying, and that's me...
