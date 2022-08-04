Read on arkadelphian.com
Crews searching for possible drowning victim
CADDO VALLEY — The search was ongoing Sunday afternoon for a Nash man who went missing on the Caddo River on Saturday evening. According to Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson, the 19-year-old “went under water, came up and never was seen again” while visiting the popular waterway. A 911 call made at about 5:40 p.m. summoned law enforcement to the river, near the Highway 7 bridge.
Dr. Jason Pelton Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero
Dr. Jason Pelton, a cardiologist in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. The nomination praised Dr. Pelton for the kindness, courage and helpfulness he showed after a recent tragedy in Hot Springs, writing “if it had not been for his actions, the outcome could have been drastically different.”
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Monday, August 1. Nathan Eures, 34, Magnolia, driving on suspended license, no vehicle license, and failure to appear.
Ivan Young Arrested For Residential Buglery and Possession of Meth
On July 23, 2022 at approximately 11:45am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Ivan Young, 31, of Prescott, AR. Mr. Young was arrested and charged with residential burglary, theft of property, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, and fleeing on foot. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR. Young was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Willie Stroud and Valerie Burris Charged With Possession of Firearms By Certain Persons
On July 29, 2022 at approximately 5:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Willie Stroud, 34, of Camden, AR and Valerie Burris, 46 of Camden, AR. Mr. Stroud and Ms. Burris was arrested and charged each with possession of firearms by certain persons. The arrest occurred in the 2700 block of East 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Stroud and Burris were taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Medical Marijuana User Sues Domtar For Wrongful Termination
ASHDOWN, Ark.–Domtar fired an employee at its Ashdown paper mill for legally using marijuana away from work, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Little River County circuit court. Bryan Prinsen alleges he worked at Domtar Paper Company LLC for more than 11 years before he was fired for...
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Aug. 5
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Obituary: Patricia Stroud
Patricia Maxine Stroud, 89, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. Patricia was born November 30, 1932, to William Scoggins and Clara Stone in Clark County. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gurdon. Patricia was a homemaker and loved to hunt, fish, and garden. Patricia is preceded...
1 killed, 2 hurt in Arkadelphia rollover
A vehicle rollover Friday evening claimed the life of an Arkadelphia child and injured two others. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Khadija Campbell, 28, of Arkadelphia, was traveling north on 15th Street in a 2003 Chevrolet SUV when she entered a curve “with too much speed.”
Shannerica Cobb Charged With Aggravated Assault
On July 29, 2022 at approximately 2:23pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Shannerica Cobb, 29, Texarkana, TX. Ms. Cobb was arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of South Mockingbird Street in Hope, AR. Cobb was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Man struck and killed on Interstate 30 near Benton Friday night
BENTON, Ark. — A man is dead after being struck by a semi Friday night in Saline County. The identity of the deceased person has not been determined. It happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 30 eastbound near mile marker 114. According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the man ran onto […]
Ingram addresses Clark County Dems, calling for school funding equity, increased teacher pay
The Clark County Democratic Committee held their 26th Annual Clinton Day Dinner Saturday evening in the ballroom at Henderson State University’s Garrison Center. Hundreds of Democrats from as far away as Greene County converged on the site to hear party leaders discuss the upcoming election and state policy. The...
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
Unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Caddo Valley worth $75K
Austin man wins $25,000-a-year-for-life from lottery. Edrick Tan of Austin purchased a $2 Lucky for Life® lottery ticket on the Jackpocket app for the July 21 drawing and won $25,000-a-year-for-life. When he claimed his prize last week at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center, he elected to take the cash option of $390,000.
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
Arkansas man arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Louisiana
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after troopers with the Louisiana State Police said he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate-20 in Northwestern Louisiana Friday morning.
Take Me Back to the Ball Game! The Birthplace of Spring Baseball | Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas
Slide right into the local baseball history and experience Hot Springs how the famed players who came here so many years ago did while taking your very own tour spanning throughout Hot Springs. In addition to Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron, baseball greats like Cy Young, Honus Wagner, and Jackie...
BNPD: UPDATE ON OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
BNPD is continuing its investigation following an incident that resulted in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, July 24 around 8:15 p.m. A traffic stop that began near Cox and Edison resulted in a pursuit which ended in the 2000 block of Kay Road. The suspect, 42-year-old William Whitfield of Benton,...
Pedestrian struck, killed in front of Oaklawn
A Hot Springs man was struck and killed Tuesday while traversing a sidewalk at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Police say 64-year-old Donald Ray Thompson was walking north on the Central Avenue sidewalk when a 2015 Mack truck, turning from a parking lot into the southbound lane, struck him. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, the vehicle’s bumper made contact with Thompson, causing fatal injuries.
2024 Razorbacks commit RB Braylen Russell talks bright future, move to Benton
First 2024 Razorbacks commit, running back Braylen Russell describes his move to Benton and looks ahead to his time as a homegrown Hog
