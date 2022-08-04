ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, AR

arkadelphian.com

Crews searching for possible drowning victim

CADDO VALLEY — The search was ongoing Sunday afternoon for a Nash man who went missing on the Caddo River on Saturday evening. According to Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson, the 19-year-old “went under water, came up and never was seen again” while visiting the popular waterway. A 911 call made at about 5:40 p.m. summoned law enforcement to the river, near the Highway 7 bridge.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
onespiritblog.com

Dr. Jason Pelton Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero

Dr. Jason Pelton, a cardiologist in Hot Springs, was recognized as a Service Hero for displaying the value of EXCELLENCE. The nomination praised Dr. Pelton for the kindness, courage and helpfulness he showed after a recent tragedy in Hot Springs, writing “if it had not been for his actions, the outcome could have been drastically different.”
HOT SPRINGS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Monday, August 1. Nathan Eures, 34, Magnolia, driving on suspended license, no vehicle license, and failure to appear.
MAGNOLIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Ivan Young Arrested For Residential Buglery and Possession of Meth

On July 23, 2022 at approximately 11:45am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Ivan Young, 31, of Prescott, AR. Mr. Young was arrested and charged with residential burglary, theft of property, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, and fleeing on foot. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR. Young was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Willie Stroud and Valerie Burris Charged With Possession of Firearms By Certain Persons

On July 29, 2022 at approximately 5:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Willie Stroud, 34, of Camden, AR and Valerie Burris, 46 of Camden, AR. Mr. Stroud and Ms. Burris was arrested and charged each with possession of firearms by certain persons. The arrest occurred in the 2700 block of East 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Stroud and Burris were taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
txktoday.com

Medical Marijuana User Sues Domtar For Wrongful Termination

ASHDOWN, Ark.–Domtar fired an employee at its Ashdown paper mill for legally using marijuana away from work, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Little River County circuit court. Bryan Prinsen alleges he worked at Domtar Paper Company LLC for more than 11 years before he was fired for...
ASHDOWN, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Friday, Aug. 5

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Obituary: Patricia Stroud

Patricia Maxine Stroud, 89, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. Patricia was born November 30, 1932, to William Scoggins and Clara Stone in Clark County. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gurdon. Patricia was a homemaker and loved to hunt, fish, and garden. Patricia is preceded...
GURDON, AR
arkadelphian.com

1 killed, 2 hurt in Arkadelphia rollover

A vehicle rollover Friday evening claimed the life of an Arkadelphia child and injured two others. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary, Khadija Campbell, 28, of Arkadelphia, was traveling north on 15th Street in a 2003 Chevrolet SUV when she entered a curve “with too much speed.”
ARKADELPHIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Shannerica Cobb Charged With Aggravated Assault

On July 29, 2022 at approximately 2:23pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Shannerica Cobb, 29, Texarkana, TX. Ms. Cobb was arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of South Mockingbird Street in Hope, AR. Cobb was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Body found in Hope pond identified

The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
HOPE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Unclaimed lottery ticket sold in Caddo Valley worth $75K

Austin man wins $25,000-a-year-for-life from lottery. Edrick Tan of Austin purchased a $2 Lucky for Life® lottery ticket on the Jackpocket app for the July 21 drawing and won $25,000-a-year-for-life. When he claimed his prize last week at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center, he elected to take the cash option of $390,000.
CADDO VALLEY, AR
bentonpolice.org

BNPD: UPDATE ON OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

BNPD is continuing its investigation following an incident that resulted in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, July 24 around 8:15 p.m. A traffic stop that began near Cox and Edison resulted in a pursuit which ended in the 2000 block of Kay Road. The suspect, 42-year-old William Whitfield of Benton,...
BENTON, AR
arkadelphian.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in front of Oaklawn

A Hot Springs man was struck and killed Tuesday while traversing a sidewalk at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Police say 64-year-old Donald Ray Thompson was walking north on the Central Avenue sidewalk when a 2015 Mack truck, turning from a parking lot into the southbound lane, struck him. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, the vehicle’s bumper made contact with Thompson, causing fatal injuries.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

