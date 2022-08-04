Read on marketrealist.com
The Search for a New Tinder CEO Is On
In Sept. 2021, Renate Nyborg made headlines as the first female CEO of Tinder, and now, less than a year after assuming that role, Nyborg is stepping down, TechCrunch reports. The decade-old dating app still lists Nyborg as its CEO, but she's said to be leaving her post as the company reorganizes other leadership. Who will be the new Tinder CEO?
A Guide to Understanding Undervalued Stocks and How to Find Them
Before you begin investing in the stock market, it’s a good idea to learn about the different categories stocks can fall under, with undervalued stocks being one of them. Undervalued stocks are priced lower than what the market believes is fair, and are usually profitable given your investment is in it for the long term.
Elon Musk's Net Worth Has Changed in 2022, Still World's Richest Person
The world’s richest person isn’t as rich as he used to be. Elon Musk’s net worth changed in 2022 from its peak of $330 billion. What’s a couple of billion dollars? It isn't like he will be hurting for cash anytime soon. Article continues below advertisement.
Amazon Buys Roomba Maker iRobot for $1.7 Billion Amid Race to Collect Data
In 2022, Amazon’s portfolio of companies continues to grow. On Aug. 5, the company announced the acquisition of iRobot, the manufacturer of Roomba, which is a popular robotic vacuum cleaner. The two companies agreed to a merger where Amazon will purchase the robotics company for $1.7 billion at $61 per share in an all-cash transaction. Pending approval from iRobot’s shareholders, the deal also includes Jeff Bezos’ company taking on all of iRobot’s debt. Why is Amazon buying Roomba?
Jeff Bezos Still Owns Amazon, Holds 9.8% Stake in the Company
It has now been over a year since Jeff Bezos stepped down as Amazon’s CEO. The company was incorporated on July 5, 1994, and exactly 27 years later Bezos handed over the baton to Andy Jassy who was then heading the company’s cloud business. Why did Bezos step down and does he still own Amazon?
Fraudulent Amazon Scam Calls Get More Creative
As Amazon continues to grow, it has also become a way for scammers to target consumers. The scams have evolved over the years with changes in technology. What's the latest Amazon scam call tactic, and how can you best protect yourself from these attacks?. Article continues below advertisement. Thousands of...
Lowe's Owns and Sells Kobalt Tools, Products Are Made in China
Home Depot and Lowe's have been reliable retailers for home construction needs for decades now. The vast options of tools and equipment they offer can help people take care of small tasks around the home and also help keep industrial companies operating. When it comes to Lowe’s, Kobalt is one of the most popular brands for power and hand tools. The brand is very reliable and more affordable than a high-end brand such as Dewalt. Who makes Kobalt tools for Lowe’s?
Biggest Crypto Scams Operated on Simple Ideas, Cost Investors Billions
Investors continue to fall victim to crypto scams. Many crypto scams start with a social media advertisement or post promising lucrative returns on a certain investment. The biggest crypto scams have swept billions of dollars from unsuspecting investors. You need to be careful when pursuing crypto investment opportunities to safeguard against fraudsters.
Wikipedia Clamps Down on Changes to "Recession" Definition
What is the true definition of a “recession”? Don’t look to Wikipedia for the answers because the definition may not be entirely accurate. The site, which allows almost anyone to edit it, has had so many edits to the “recession” page recently that it has clamped down on how many changes can be made to the Wikipedia recession definition.
Who Owns HBO and Is the Company Laying Off Employees?
Reports of layoffs in corporate America have become almost a daily affair amid the current earnings season. Now, reports suggest that HBO Max is also considering layoffs. Who owns HBO now?. Article continues below advertisement. While reports of layoffs at HBO haven't been confirmed, over the last few days, Walmart,...
What You Need To Know About Airbnb’s Stock Forecast
Airbnb (ABNB) stock is far below its all-time high, and bargain-seekers are paying close attention. What's Airbnb stock's forecast for 2025?. Started in 2008, Airbnb operates an online marketplace where people come to look for short-term rental spaces for vacations or business trips. The California-based company's business model serves two categories of customers: people looking for spaces to stay and hosts offering spaces to rent. The platform offers an alternative to booking a hotel room, and members like the flexibility of the arrangement and unique rental spaces.
Zelle Is the Largest Peer-to-Peer Payment System in the U.S.
Mobile payment solutions have made life simpler. Not only do they speed up payments between you and your friends, but they also help manage your small business payments more efficiently. Zelle is one of these peer-to-peer payment solutions. Who owns Zelle?. Article continues below advertisement. All you need to send...
The Zero-Gravity Nuzzle Pillow May Be MyPillow’s Biggest Competitor Yet
Tempur-Pedic, Casper, and Brooklinen are some the best known pillow brands, but Nuzzle wants to stand out from them. Launched in 2019, the brand is often advertised on television, and it’s sold on Amazon. Who owns the Nuzzle pillow company?. Article continues below advertisement. Some consumers think that Nuzzle...
Google Shut Down Data Centers Amid Explosion, Millions Impacted
Google has a wide network of data centers around the world. With the company owning so many internet-based services, if one facility malfunctions or has to be shut down, it could impact millions of people. Services such as Google Maps, Google Search Engine, Android, Google Docs, Gmail, Google Drive, and YouTube all rely on Google's data centers. With the company now having shut down data centers around the globe multiple times, reliability starts to become a concern.
Amazon’s 2022 Acquisitions Have Included Some Big Names
Amazon has been growing its business both organically and organically. Whereas Whole Foods, which Amazon acquired in 2017, remains its largest acquisition, the company has announced several deals this year, including a couple of billion-dollar deals. Let's look at Amazon’s 2022 acquisitions. Article continues below advertisement. In 2021, Jeff...
