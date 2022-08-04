So far, 2022 has been tough for many businesses. Inflation has remained high and the Fed was forced to tighten aggressively. The growth slowdown is a reality now and many companies are realigning their businesses for this new trajectory. Many companies, including HBO, Walmart, Tesla, Netflix, Carvana, Peloton, Amazon, and Microsoft are laying off employees. Another company that announced a round of layoffs on Aug. 8 was Groupon. Why is Groupon laying off employees?

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO