Jeff Bezos Still Owns Amazon, Holds 9.8% Stake in the Company
It has now been over a year since Jeff Bezos stepped down as Amazon’s CEO. The company was incorporated on July 5, 1994, and exactly 27 years later Bezos handed over the baton to Andy Jassy who was then heading the company’s cloud business. Why did Bezos step down and does he still own Amazon?
Groupon Lays Off Employees as Losses Keep Widening
So far, 2022 has been tough for many businesses. Inflation has remained high and the Fed was forced to tighten aggressively. The growth slowdown is a reality now and many companies are realigning their businesses for this new trajectory. Many companies, including HBO, Walmart, Tesla, Netflix, Carvana, Peloton, Amazon, and Microsoft are laying off employees. Another company that announced a round of layoffs on Aug. 8 was Groupon. Why is Groupon laying off employees?
Is HBO Max Shutting Down? Layoffs, Missing Content Signal Upheaval Ahead of Earnings
Disappearing original content and rumors of sweeping layoffs have HBO Max subscribers worried parent company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is shutting down the streamer. Just three months after AT&T spun off WarnerMedia to merge with Discovery Inc., word on the street is that a major restructure is in the works. Let's dive into the rumors and see whether HBO Max is shutting down.
Does Disney Own Discovery as It Merges With HBO Max?
In 2023, HBO Max and Discovery+ are set to merge into a single service. Does entertainment giant Disney own Discovery? If not, then who owns the company?. The outlook for media, including streaming companies, has deteriorated over the last year. Companies are finding it tough to attract and retain subscribers. Along with the rising competition, the slowdown in the economy and rising inflation have played a spoilsport with streaming companies.
Amazon Buys Roomba Maker iRobot for $1.7 Billion Amid Race to Collect Data
In 2022, Amazon’s portfolio of companies continues to grow. On Aug. 5, the company announced the acquisition of iRobot, the manufacturer of Roomba, which is a popular robotic vacuum cleaner. The two companies agreed to a merger where Amazon will purchase the robotics company for $1.7 billion at $61 per share in an all-cash transaction. Pending approval from iRobot’s shareholders, the deal also includes Jeff Bezos’ company taking on all of iRobot’s debt. Why is Amazon buying Roomba?
Fraudulent Amazon Scam Calls Get More Creative
As Amazon continues to grow, it has also become a way for scammers to target consumers. The scams have evolved over the years with changes in technology. What's the latest Amazon scam call tactic, and how can you best protect yourself from these attacks?. Article continues below advertisement. Thousands of...
Thousands Get Blank Burger King Receipt Emails After “Internal Processing Error”
It seems like Burger King had a Whopper of a technical glitch, considering all the people who reported receiving an erroneous Burger King receipt email for an order they never placed on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Article continues below advertisement. As seen in social-media screenshots, the email reads, “Thanks for ordering...
Is the AMC Investor Connect “APE” NFT Worth It?
The AMC Investor Connect program has provided a channel to give retail investors various perks, including advance screenings, free popcorn, and NFTs. What's the value of AMC Investor Connect NFTs?. Article continues below advertisement. AMC stock benefited from the short squeeze that also lifted GameStop as retail investors took on...
The Odds of a Recession Rise Amid News of Walmart's Job Cuts
We're into the second quarter earnings season now, and almost all companies are saying that they're realigning their business for a growth slowdown. Many companies, including FAANGs, are cutting down on hiring. There's been a flurry of layoffs as well, and now, Walmart, the largest employer in the U.S., has announced it's laying off employees.
Amazon’s 2022 Acquisitions Have Included Some Big Names
Amazon has been growing its business both organically and organically. Whereas Whole Foods, which Amazon acquired in 2017, remains its largest acquisition, the company has announced several deals this year, including a couple of billion-dollar deals. Let's look at Amazon’s 2022 acquisitions. Article continues below advertisement. In 2021, Jeff...
Investors May Want To Swipe Right on Both Match and Bumble
If you’re in the market for the best dating stock to buy now, you may find yourself considering Match vs. Bumble. The online dating companies have plenty of growth opportunities ahead as they expand overseas. Article continues below advertisement. Match Group, headquartered in Texas, launched in 2009. Match operates...
The Search for a New Tinder CEO Is On
In Sept. 2021, Renate Nyborg made headlines as the first female CEO of Tinder, and now, less than a year after assuming that role, Nyborg is stepping down, TechCrunch reports. The decade-old dating app still lists Nyborg as its CEO, but she's said to be leaving her post as the company reorganizes other leadership. Who will be the new Tinder CEO?
Google Shut Down Data Centers Amid Explosion, Millions Impacted
Google has a wide network of data centers around the world. With the company owning so many internet-based services, if one facility malfunctions or has to be shut down, it could impact millions of people. Services such as Google Maps, Google Search Engine, Android, Google Docs, Gmail, Google Drive, and YouTube all rely on Google's data centers. With the company now having shut down data centers around the globe multiple times, reliability starts to become a concern.
The Zero-Gravity Nuzzle Pillow May Be MyPillow’s Biggest Competitor Yet
Tempur-Pedic, Casper, and Brooklinen are some the best known pillow brands, but Nuzzle wants to stand out from them. Launched in 2019, the brand is often advertised on television, and it’s sold on Amazon. Who owns the Nuzzle pillow company?. Article continues below advertisement. Some consumers think that Nuzzle...
A Guide to Understanding Undervalued Stocks and How to Find Them
Before you begin investing in the stock market, it’s a good idea to learn about the different categories stocks can fall under, with undervalued stocks being one of them. Undervalued stocks are priced lower than what the market believes is fair, and are usually profitable given your investment is in it for the long term.
