adastraradio.com
Two Fatalities, One other Injured in Saturday Accident Southeast of Moundridge
MCPHERSON COUNTY – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, Moundridge Fire/Rescue and Moundridge EMS, responded to a traffic collision at 26th Ave and Arapaho Rd. During the investigation, it was determined that a Stinger bale stacker and Chevrolet pickup met...
OCCK Transportation announces Get On & Go fall bus pass for CityGo
CityGo “Get On & Go” program for Salina area youth ages 7-18 has been announced by OCCK Transportation. Youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a Get On & Go Fall Youth Bus Pass for $10. The pass will be good for unlimited rides on Salina CityGo from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30. Youth must show the drivers their “Get On & Go” pass when they board the buses. Face masks and social distancing policies will be followed as needed.
City of Salina closes part of Highland Avenue for street work
Beginning Monday, the City of Salina Public Works Department will be repairing a section of pavement that has settled south of the intersection of W. Magnolia Road and Highland Avenue. Highland Avenue will be closed until the repairs are made and traffic will be detoured down Simmons Street. Weather permitting,...
Requested charges for Gypsum man include kidnapping, agg. battery
GYPSUM - A Gypsum man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including kidnapping and aggravated battery after an incident Friday afternoon that ended in Park City. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Theodore Clovis Meadows, Jr., 46, of Gypsum, and a 35-year-old rural Saline County woman were at Meadows' residence in Gypsum Friday afternoon when Meadows said he wanted to go to Wichita. The woman said she didn't want to go, so Meadows allegedly told her that they should go to the pop machine in downtown Gypsum to get something to drink and discuss the trip. The woman agreed, but Meadows didn't stop his 2005 Ford F150 in downtown Gypsum and instead headed south to Canton.
Bison owner killed, deputy seriously injured
On Monday morning, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she found her nephew's body in a pen.
UPDATE: Charging buffalo kills Bushton man, injures Ellsworth Co. deputy
ELLSWORTH COUNTY — Authorities in Ellsworth County are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday and a deputy injured on Sunday by a charging buffalo. At 9 a.m. Monday, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she needed an ambulance because she had found her nephew identified as 56-year-old Scott Schroeder of rural Bushton, dead in a pen and thought a buffalo killed him, according to Sheriff Murray Marston.
City of Salina installs HAWK crosswalk beacon on E. Crawford
The high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) beacon on E. Crawford Street between S. Marymount Road and Fairdale Road is now safely ushering pedestrians across the busy roadway. A HAWK beacon remains off or dark until activated. Once activated it utilizes aspects of railroad crossing signals to notify motorists of pedestrians wanting...
School zone beacons active; enforcement begins Thursday
Local schools resume classes on Thursday and the enforcement of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will resume on the same date. Drivers are encouraged to be additionally aware of children, school buses, the school zones around schools, and the reduced speed limits. Kansas law states that when a...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 8
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Espinoza, Martin Joseph; 50; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving while habitual violator. Driving...
McPherson man arrested on multiple charges
A McPherson man was arrested on requested drug and violation of a protection order charges after an incident that began in downtown Salina late Monday night. Officers were sent to Homewood Suites by Hilton, 115 E. Mulberry Street, just before 11 p.m. Monday for the report of a man allegedly following and harassing a 28-year-old woman who had a protection order against him, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Another woman in her 20s was with the 28-year-old.
Sheriff: 2nd suspect accused in murder of woman at Kansas lake
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the murder of Enfinnity Hayes Lawson, 22, Fort Riley, at Milford State Park in October of 2021 have made a second arrest. The Geary County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of Fort Riley's Criminal Investigations Division, Kansas Bureau of Investigations, Kansas Highway Patrol,...
ksal.com
Salina Burglar Eats Food, Drinks Beer
Two young women awoke to find a man eating and drinking in their kitchen Saturday morning. Patrol Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 800 block of West South around 9:30am to the report of an intruder. The women yelled at the man to leave...
Man killed in bicycle crash in Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man died when an SUV crashed into his bicycle Thursday evening.
Warning after Kansas woman bit by rattlesnake
It is not often that when we think of snakes in Kansas, we think of rattlesnakes, but there are in the state.
KAKE TV
In-state and out-of-state residents seeing McPherson as a stop for cost-effective fuel
It seems like we have been feeling the pain at the pump for ages now, but for travelers living or driving through the City of McPherson, they may be in for a nice surprise. According to AAA, on Friday August 5, the national price for a gallon of gas is about $4.11 a gallon, but right now, in McPherson Kansas, you can snag a gallon of gas for under 3 dollars.... and not just at one gas station either. There are a few stops providing some ease for your wallet.
1 dead, 2 injured in Junction City stabbing
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Fort Riley woman was killed on Saturday morning after a stabbing that happened in Junction City. According to the Junction City Police Department (JCPD), around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. in reference to a possible stabbing. When officers arrived, […]
Salina teen arrested for alleged attempts to solicit others to harm stepfather
A Salina teen was arrested Saturday after he allegedly attempted to solicit acquaintances to do harm to his stepfather. Salina Police Interim Patrol Captain David Villanueva said this morning that a 43-year-old Salina man was notified by other people that Joseph T. Moran, 18, Salina, was attempting to solicit acquaintances to do bodily harm to the 43-year-old with an edged weapon. The solicitation attempts were made via social media.
Suspect in deadly Kan. stabbing drove himself to the hospital
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a man in connection with an early-morning stabbing incident in Junction City that left one woman dead and one man injured. Authorities responded to a call about 2:30 a.m. Saturday and discovered a man suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to Geary Community Hospital, where he is listed in serious but stable condition. Police later learned that 30-year-old Stacy Subotich of Fort Riley had been transported to Irwin Army Hospital, where she died from stab wounds.
APAC Kansas, Incorporated, has been building the heartland from the ground up for more than a century. From the supply of aggregate materials, hot mix asphalt, and concrete to the construction of roads and bridges, we do it all. You've seen our trucks and now, we want to hire you!
Car purchased illegally in Salina later found near Chicago
A car purchased by fraudulent means from a Salina dealership was later located in a suburb of Chicago. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that earlier this month, an unknown suspect used a fraudulent identification from Texas to arrange financing and purchase a 2020 Kia Stinger from Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street.
