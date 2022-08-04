Porsche is a unique brand for many reasons, but the main one must be its dedication to performance and the pursuit of greatness in the driving experience. These goals have led the company to the top of the automotive industry's food chain. Yet, even in today's world of increasing restrictions, focus on luxury and comfort over speed, and the odd fixation on turning everything electric, Porsche has come out on top as Germany's best performance manufacturer. Here's a car that shows the progression of what Porsche has become with every inch of its design, style, and drivetrain.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 12 DAYS AGO