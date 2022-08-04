ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WUHF

Happier at Home: Home modifications

Marie Rodriguez of Happier at Home joined Good Day Rochester to talk about home modifications that can help older adults in a comfortable environment. For more information visit happierathome.com.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Local comedian Joel James to perform at Photo City Music Hall

Local comedian Joel James will perform and launch his new hot sauces at Photo City Music Hall on August 11. With a total of 400,000 social media followers, James has appeared on Kevin Hart's "Hart of the City" and founded Trust Street Productions, which specializes in viral digital sensations. Ahead...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

JCC presents 'The Pirates of Penzance'

Set sail for a production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s beloved Tony Award-Winning musical comedy "The Pirates of Penzance" will be presented at the Jewish Community Center's (JCC) Hart Theatre from August 11-14. The story concerns Frederic, who completes his apprenticeship to a band of tender-hearted pirates. When he meets...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
New York City, NY
Local
Texas Society
Rochester, NY
Society
City
Rochester, TX
State
New York State
City
Rochester, NY
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
WHEC TV-10

Third annual Black Culture Festival held at Parcel 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester celebrated black culture today with the third annual Black Culture Festival. The event was held downtown at Parcel Five and hosted by local business Willpower Media Company. There were activities, food, free haircuts, and this year they gave away a scholarship to a student heading...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dozens walk in memory of fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been two weeks since Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was killed in the line of duty. Community support and tributes to him are still continuing around the area. Nancy Ortiz Colon says she knows firsthand what it’s like losing a loved one in law...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
WHEC TV-10

Man pleads not guilty for deadly stabbing at House of Mercy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Nathaniel Jeanpierre III pleaded not guilty to stabbing two people at the House of Mercy on Sunday night. Jeanpierre was charged with the second-degree murder of 68-year-old Michael Nairy. He is also charged with the non-fatal stabbing of Cameron Schuler. Jeanpierre pleaded not guilty during...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss America#Pageant#American
rochesterfirst.com

The Mall at Greece Ridge hosts walk for fallen RPD officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To honor fallen Rochester Police Department Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, Operation Patriot Foundation held a charity walk at the Mall at Greece Ridge Saturday morning. At around 8:45 a.m., OPF began alongside police fire, and military personnel with a short ceremony to honor the officer who...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin

RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
RUSH, NY
News 8 WROC

RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships

Comments / 0

Community Policy