Webster to hold Water Lantern Festival
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks and music until the 9 p.m. launch.
WUHF
Happier at Home: Home modifications
Marie Rodriguez of Happier at Home joined Good Day Rochester to talk about home modifications that can help older adults in a comfortable environment. For more information visit happierathome.com.
WUHF
Local comedian Joel James to perform at Photo City Music Hall
Local comedian Joel James will perform and launch his new hot sauces at Photo City Music Hall on August 11. With a total of 400,000 social media followers, James has appeared on Kevin Hart's "Hart of the City" and founded Trust Street Productions, which specializes in viral digital sensations. Ahead...
WUHF
JCC presents 'The Pirates of Penzance'
Set sail for a production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s beloved Tony Award-Winning musical comedy "The Pirates of Penzance" will be presented at the Jewish Community Center's (JCC) Hart Theatre from August 11-14. The story concerns Frederic, who completes his apprenticeship to a band of tender-hearted pirates. When he meets...
Missing child in Rochester, believed to be suicidal
Authorities describe her as a 5'02" black female weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police encourage anyone with information on her location to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Third annual Black Culture Festival held at Parcel 5
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester celebrated black culture today with the third annual Black Culture Festival. The event was held downtown at Parcel Five and hosted by local business Willpower Media Company. There were activities, food, free haircuts, and this year they gave away a scholarship to a student heading...
Dozens protest “Reawaken America Tour” in Batavia
Some pastors in last week's protest in Batavia received death threats this week and showed up today with face coverings and tape over their license plates.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dozens walk in memory of fallen RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been two weeks since Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was killed in the line of duty. Community support and tributes to him are still continuing around the area. Nancy Ortiz Colon says she knows firsthand what it’s like losing a loved one in law...
Ukrainian Family relocated to Webster due to war speaks out on journey to America
Now they want to tell their story to show that the people of Ukraine still need help because of this war.
Heavy police presence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Rochester
The area has been blocked off to traffic by police tape as officers and vehicles surround the area.
WHEC TV-10
Man pleads not guilty for deadly stabbing at House of Mercy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Nathaniel Jeanpierre III pleaded not guilty to stabbing two people at the House of Mercy on Sunday night. Jeanpierre was charged with the second-degree murder of 68-year-old Michael Nairy. He is also charged with the non-fatal stabbing of Cameron Schuler. Jeanpierre pleaded not guilty during...
WHEC TV-10
Free family fun at the Public Market Saturday during National Clown Week celebration
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Clowns are coming to Rochester this weekend!. A National Clown week celebration, hosted by the Grease Paint Alley Clowns, will feature free face painting, balloon art and fun for families, 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, August 6 at the City of Rochester Public Market, 280 N. Union St.
13 WHAM
Monroe County celebrates Buffalo Bills' return to St. John Fisher University
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined by Buffalo Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia and St. John Fisher University President Gerald Rooney to present a proclamation commemorating the Bills’ return to Monroe County. “It’s an honor to have them here- it really it- to give...
rochesterfirst.com
The Mall at Greece Ridge hosts walk for fallen RPD officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To honor fallen Rochester Police Department Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, Operation Patriot Foundation held a charity walk at the Mall at Greece Ridge Saturday morning. At around 8:45 a.m., OPF began alongside police fire, and military personnel with a short ceremony to honor the officer who...
WHEC TV-10
Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin
RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
Rochester to celebrate ‘National Clown Week’ at Rochester Public Market
The event is held for all families in the Rochester area and will feature free face painting, balloon art, and other activities, according to the organizers behind the event.
Murder arrest made in ‘unprovoked’ attack at House of Mercy in Rochester
According to a representative from the City of Rochester, Monroe County administrators will take the lead in rolling out the temporary rehousing for those displaced.
Body of missing swimmer recovered from Canandaigua Lake
His body was recovered by a diving crew from NYSP on Monday and was transported to the Geneva General Hospital to determine the exact cause of death.
