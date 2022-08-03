Real Estate Matters: Is the Midpeninsula in a pandemic boom and bust?

Read on calmatters.network
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
Silicon Valley sees slight uptick in unemployment
The Silicon Valley unemployment rate went up in June—but experts say it’s not a cause for concern. A report by Joint Venture Silicon Valley shows unemployment rates increased by 0.4% in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties between May and June. Unemployment is currently at 2.2%, or approximately 32,300 people—9,200 in San Mateo County and 23,100 in Santa Clara County.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Businesses Can't Hire Fast Enough to Keep Up With Demand
Some businesses in the Bay Area are looking for more employees to keep up with consumer demand. The need for businesses to hire more comes as a new national report showed the United States added 528,000 jobs in July. Unemployment fell to 3.5%, lowest since the pandemic struck in early 2020. In the Bay Area, the jobless rate is even lower at 2.6%, with Silicon Valley dipping down to 2.2%.
Silicon Valley
Cupertino apartment complex is grabbed by big Bay Area developer
CUPERTINO — A Cupertino apartment complex near one of Apple’s long-time major office hubs has been bought by one of the Bay Area’s biggest housing developers. Prometheus Real Estate Group, acting through an affiliate, has bought the McClellan Terrace apartment complex in Cupertino, according to documents filed on Aug. 4 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
windermere.com
Q2 2022 Northern California Real Estate Market Update
The following analysis of select counties of the Northern California real estate market is provided by Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist Matthew Gardner. We hope that this information may assist you with making better-informed real estate decisions. For further information about the housing market in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact your Windermere Real Estate agent.
Op-ed: Response to critique of empty homes tax
As the original folks who suggested San Jose look at an empty homes tax, we wanted to respond to Bob Staedler’s cursory critique of the idea. To start, Measure E is indeed a crucial means of funding affordable housing in San Jose. We both publicly and passionately supported the measure when it came on the ballot.
Why house staging is a requirement in the Bay Area housing market
"Every nook and cranny is being dressed."
Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line
Silicon Valley remains one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy rates, the percentage of new apartments built and lease renewal rates.
losgatan.com
Los Gatos approves four-condo development
After a “public hearing” that didn’t attract any public commenters, Planning Commission approved a four-condo development that staff had initially recommended against, July 27. It almost didn’t even happen, as 10 minutes into the meeting the applicant hadn’t shown up to the Zoom meeting—so the item was continued to another meeting.
Silicon Valley
Tech woes hobble leases for San Jose office building near Santana Row: execs
SAN JOSE — Widening woes in the tech sector such as job cuts have hobbled efforts to land a big tenant for a brand-new San Jose office building next to Santana Row, real estate executives said Thursday. Despite the current short-term lease challenges for the One Santana West complex,...
Silicon Valley
San Jose’s iconic bookstore Hicklebee’s going up for sale
For sale: One bookstore. Nice storefront on Lincoln Avenue. A cozy children’s reading area. Bookshelves packed with adventure, laughter, romance, friendship, thrills — and millions of memories. In the kind of emotional twist you’d find in a young adult series, owners Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes have decided...
channele2e.com
RingCentral Layoffs: Targeted Staff Cuts at UCaaS Cloud Service Provider
RingCentral is cutting about 50 employees from its headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to a local media report. The cuts are scheduled for sometime in September 2022, but RingCentral will continue to have a team of about 700 people in the Bay Area, and the cloud communications provider plans to make hires in growth areas of the business, the report said.
Bank of America refuses to cash $900 cashier's check from 1988
The cashier's check was originally made out to the San Francisco woman more than 34 years ago.
Downtown San Jose coffee shop workers start to unionize
Changes are brewing at a downtown San Jose coffee shop as workers form a union—with the owners’ blessing. Employees at Nirvana Soul, a Black-owned coffee shop that opened in the SoFA district during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced plans to unionize Thursday during the cafe’s weekly open mic event to more than 100 people. Workers told San José Spotlight that all employees—more than two dozen—have signed union authorization cards.
Silicon Valley
Sellers beginning to make concessions as Bay Area home prices drop
For the first time in years, the tables are starting to turn in the Bay Area’s insane housing market — as prices drop, some sellers have been forced to make concessions. They’re chipping in to help pay closing costs and even to buy points to lower mortgage rates — all to convince increasingly reluctant buyers that the time is right to purchase a home.
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
sfstandard.com
Help Wanted: SF Restaurants Cut Hours, Recruit Family Amid Labor Crunch
There’s a faded help wanted sign in the storefront of Billingsgate in Noe Valley seeking a worker to help staff the neighborhood seafood market and restaurant. At this point, the display serves more as decor than an effective advertisement. According to Esteban Macias, the shop’s co-owner and manager, he’s been waiting two years to fill the position. With tips, the job pays around $30 an hour.
themreport.com
Housing Trends: Millennials and Migration
Nearly 72 million people living and working in the U.S. today are part of what’s commonly referred to as the Millennial generation, which currently represents the most significant cohort of the country’s demographics. Additionally, given their outsized role within the nation’s economy and influence on everything from culture to the social and political spheres, CommercialCafe has made an effort to track their movements and preferences throughout the years.
rtands.com
Palo Alto, Calif., wants grade separation for high-speed rail project, but authority is not listening
Residents in Palo Alto, Calif., have been waiting long enough for high-speed rail, and if plans go accordingly motorists will be waiting for high-speed rail long into the future. That’s because the California High-Speed Rail Authority is not including any grade separation. A recently released environmental analysis on the high-speed...
San Francisco Chinatown restaurant Dim Sum Corner vandalized a third time this year: 'We're over it.'
The restaurant was previously targeted in June.
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Community champion Joe Noonan dies at 48
San Jose lost one of its passionate advocates with the passing of Joe Noonan Aug 2. A tireless advocate for community organizations and projects, Joe most recently served in a leadership capacity with the Bay Area Furniture Bank, a non-profit that transports and donates surplus furniture to families in need. He was 48.
