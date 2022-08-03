ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate Matters: Is the Midpeninsula in a pandemic boom and bust?

By Palo Alto Online
 3 days ago
calmatters.network

Silicon Valley sees slight uptick in unemployment

The Silicon Valley unemployment rate went up in June—but experts say it’s not a cause for concern. A report by Joint Venture Silicon Valley shows unemployment rates increased by 0.4% in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties between May and June. Unemployment is currently at 2.2%, or approximately 32,300 people—9,200 in San Mateo County and 23,100 in Santa Clara County.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Businesses Can't Hire Fast Enough to Keep Up With Demand

Some businesses in the Bay Area are looking for more employees to keep up with consumer demand. The need for businesses to hire more comes as a new national report showed the United States added 528,000 jobs in July. Unemployment fell to 3.5%, lowest since the pandemic struck in early 2020. In the Bay Area, the jobless rate is even lower at 2.6%, with Silicon Valley dipping down to 2.2%.
BUSINESS
Silicon Valley

Cupertino apartment complex is grabbed by big Bay Area developer

CUPERTINO — A Cupertino apartment complex near one of Apple’s long-time major office hubs has been bought by one of the Bay Area’s biggest housing developers. Prometheus Real Estate Group, acting through an affiliate, has bought the McClellan Terrace apartment complex in Cupertino, according to documents filed on Aug. 4 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
CUPERTINO, CA
windermere.com

Q2 2022 Northern California Real Estate Market Update

The following analysis of select counties of the Northern California real estate market is provided by Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist Matthew Gardner. We hope that this information may assist you with making better-informed real estate decisions. For further information about the housing market in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact your Windermere Real Estate agent.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Op-ed: Response to critique of empty homes tax

As the original folks who suggested San Jose look at an empty homes tax, we wanted to respond to Bob Staedler’s cursory critique of the idea. To start, Measure E is indeed a crucial means of funding affordable housing in San Jose. We both publicly and passionately supported the measure when it came on the ballot.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line

Silicon Valley remains one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy rates, the percentage of new apartments built and lease renewal rates.
SAN JOSE, CA
losgatan.com

Los Gatos approves four-condo development

After a “public hearing” that didn’t attract any public commenters, Planning Commission approved a four-condo development that staff had initially recommended against, July 27. It almost didn’t even happen, as 10 minutes into the meeting the applicant hadn’t shown up to the Zoom meeting—so the item was continued to another meeting.
LOS GATOS, CA
Silicon Valley

San Jose’s iconic bookstore Hicklebee’s going up for sale

For sale: One bookstore. Nice storefront on Lincoln Avenue. A cozy children’s reading area. Bookshelves packed with adventure, laughter, romance, friendship, thrills — and millions of memories. In the kind of emotional twist you’d find in a young adult series, owners Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes have decided...
SAN JOSE, CA
channele2e.com

RingCentral Layoffs: Targeted Staff Cuts at UCaaS Cloud Service Provider

RingCentral is cutting about 50 employees from its headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to a local media report. The cuts are scheduled for sometime in September 2022, but RingCentral will continue to have a team of about 700 people in the Bay Area, and the cloud communications provider plans to make hires in growth areas of the business, the report said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

Downtown San Jose coffee shop workers start to unionize

Changes are brewing at a downtown San Jose coffee shop as workers form a union—with the owners’ blessing. Employees at Nirvana Soul, a Black-owned coffee shop that opened in the SoFA district during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced plans to unionize Thursday during the cafe’s weekly open mic event to more than 100 people. Workers told San José Spotlight that all employees—more than two dozen—have signed union authorization cards.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Sellers beginning to make concessions as Bay Area home prices drop

For the first time in years, the tables are starting to turn in the Bay Area’s insane housing market — as prices drop, some sellers have been forced to make concessions. They’re chipping in to help pay closing costs and even to buy points to lower mortgage rates — all to convince increasingly reluctant buyers that the time is right to purchase a home.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Help Wanted: SF Restaurants Cut Hours, Recruit Family Amid Labor Crunch

There’s a faded help wanted sign in the storefront of Billingsgate in Noe Valley seeking a worker to help staff the neighborhood seafood market and restaurant. At this point, the display serves more as decor than an effective advertisement. According to Esteban Macias, the shop’s co-owner and manager, he’s been waiting two years to fill the position. With tips, the job pays around $30 an hour.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
themreport.com

Housing Trends: Millennials and Migration

Nearly 72 million people living and working in the U.S. today are part of what’s commonly referred to as the Millennial generation, which currently represents the most significant cohort of the country’s demographics. Additionally, given their outsized role within the nation’s economy and influence on everything from culture to the social and political spheres, CommercialCafe has made an effort to track their movements and preferences throughout the years.
SAN JOSE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

San Jose Community champion Joe Noonan dies at 48

San Jose lost one of its passionate advocates with the passing of Joe Noonan Aug 2. A tireless advocate for community organizations and projects, Joe most recently served in a leadership capacity with the Bay Area Furniture Bank, a non-profit that transports and donates surplus furniture to families in need. He was 48.
SAN JOSE, CA

