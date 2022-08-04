Ball State University Announces Partnership With Top International Esports Organization Gen.G

MUNCIE, IN—Get out your Lederhosen and Steins—a taste of Germany is coming to Muncie. The Yard, Muncie’s newest venue, in partnership with Indiana On Tap, is excited to present the Inaugural Year of Munich to Muncie Oktoberfest. This 21-and -over event will take place at The Yard (formerly McCarty Lumberyard) on Saturday, October 1st from (4pm VIP Entry) 5pm – 8pm.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO