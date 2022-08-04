Ball State University Announces Partnership With Top International Esports Organization Gen.G

Read on www.munciejournal.com
Muncie Community Schools Names Primary, Secondary ‘Teachers of the Year’
MUNCIE, IN— Kira Zick and Kim Kowalski have been selected as Muncie Community Schools’ (MCS) primary and secondary Teachers of the Year, respectively, for the 2021-22 school year. The two were honored today during an employee gathering at Central High School. Zick teaches grades 3 and 4 in...
Munich is Heading to Muncie: Oktoberfest Benefitting ecoREHAB Coming October 1
MUNCIE, IN—Get out your Lederhosen and Steins—a taste of Germany is coming to Muncie. The Yard, Muncie’s newest venue, in partnership with Indiana On Tap, is excited to present the Inaugural Year of Munich to Muncie Oktoberfest. This 21-and -over event will take place at The Yard (formerly McCarty Lumberyard) on Saturday, October 1st from (4pm VIP Entry) 5pm – 8pm.
Muncie Organization Adds Additional ‘NaloxBoxes’ To Neighborhoods
Muncie Folk, a local harm reduction initiative, continues to distribute naloxone through placement of additional “NaloxBoxes” in the Muncie community. MUNCIE, IN—Late 2021, in partnership with Overdose Lifeline, Inc., and the Governor’s Office and Division of Mental Health and Addiction, two “NaloxBoxes” were installed in Muncie, IN., with a third just recently installed and a fourth coming soon.
