Toto’s David Paich Says Solo Album Release Is ‘Definitely Scary’
Toto’s David Paich admitted it was "scary" to be releasing his debut solo album. Forgotten Toys arrives on Aug. 19 and features contributions from bandmates Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams. It comes 40 years after he wrote Toto's signature track "Africa." "Honestly, it's pretty intimidating to have my name...
How Roger Waters Built His ‘This Is Not a Drill’ Tour
Roger Waters' This Is Not a Drill tour was delayed for more than two years, but when it finally launched a few weeks ago in Pittsburgh, fans discovered that it had been worth the wait. His latest show is once again a dizzying multimedia experience, as technology has finally caught...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
Sammy Hagar Announces New Album ‘Crazy Times’
Sammy Hagar and the Circle have announced a new album titled Crazy Times. The new LP was recorded in Nashville with producer Dave Cobb. “Before I stepped into the studio with Dave, he’d told me he wanted the best of my career on this record, and he wasn't going to let me get out of that studio until I gave it to him," Hagar explained in a press release. "So, I said, ‘If you expect that from me, at my age, as many records as I've made, you're going to have to push me,’ and he said no problem. Obviously, I dug down and just tried to write good strong songs, great lyrics, great melodies and not worry so much about the arrangements because he had that covered. And he pushed and squeezed every one of us. We went in the studio with seven songs and came out with 10."
Ringo Starr Announces New Four-Song ‘EP3′
Ringo Starr has announced EP3, a new four-song collection featuring a host of collaborators, to be released on Sept. 16. You can see the track listing below and preorder the EP now. It will be available digitally and on CD on Sept. 16, and on 10-inch vinyl and limited-edition translucent royal blue cassette on Nov. 18.
Prince’s Family Vows to Return His Master Tapes to Paisley Park
Six years after his death, Prince's estate has finally been legally settled. "We are free at last, thank God almighty, we are free," Sharon Nelson, Prince's sister, said to CBS Minnesota. "It's been a long, long grueling six years." Prince's estate, valued at $156.4 million, will be split between the...
Jack White Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Jack White doesn’t have an aversion to work. The prolific singer and guitarist is constantly in a state of creative motion, conceptualizing ideas for his many musical projects. After climbing out of Detroit's underground garage scene in the late '90s as one-half of the blues and punk-inspired White Stripes,...
Top 10 Double Albums
Releasing a double album in the '60s and '70s was a rite of passage. Even if an artist had no reason, let alone the material, to put out a two-record album, it was something that just needed to be done sometime during a career. The best double albums don't leave...
Stone Gossard on ‘Rock Is Dead': ‘Who Knows and Who Cares?’
Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard dismissed the controversial “rock is dead” discussion and looked back at the grunge movement’s detrimental effect on metal. In a recent interview with Vinyl Writer Music, he was asked what he thought of the conversation that’s been circling for years since Kiss member Gene Simmons claimed the rock genre was over. "I mean, who knows, and who cares?" Gossard laughed. "Honestly, Pearl Jam is playing shows and we’re having fun, so whatever it is that we’re doing, we’re having a good time, and our fans seem to be having a good time, too. ... I love the open-endedness of rock music because there is no defining quality to rock music. It’s about multiple people playing music together, with whatever instruments it is that they choose to play."
The Cure to Release 30th-Anniversary Edition of ‘Wish’
The Cure will release a 30th-anniversary deluxe edition of their 1992 album, Wish, on Oct. 7. Newly remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, the three-CD or two-LP set features 45 tracks, including the original album, as well as over 20 previously unreleased demos. Four tracks...
James Taylor and Peter Gabriel Highlight Leonard Cohen Tribute LP
James Taylor, Peter Gabriel, Iggy Pop and Mavis Staples highlight the upcoming album Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen, out Oct. 14 on the revered jazz label Blue Note Records. Norah Jones, Sarah McLachlan, David Gray and Nathaniel Rateliff will also sing one song each on the 12-track...
Listen to Sammy Hagar and the Circle’s New Song ‘Crazy Times’
Sammy Hagar and the Circle have released a new song, "Crazy Times," giving fans the first taste of the upcoming album of the same name. “We went into the studio to record in the fall of 2021 when the world was starting to come out of the pandemic bubble we’d all been living in," Hagar noted in a press release. "The lyrics for ‘Crazy Times’ just came from that new freedom we were feeling, the freedom felt unbelievable, but a little uncertain, too. We had to ask ourselves, ‘What are we doing here and what do we want?’
Mo Ostin, Longtime Warner Bros. Records Head, Dead at 95
Mo Ostin, the hugely influential music executive who helmed Warner Bros. Records for more than 30 years, has died at the age of 95. Born Morris Meyer Ostrofsky in 1927, the future music mogul spent his early childhood in New York, before he and his family relocated to Los Angeles in 1941. In 1953, after studying economics at UCLA, he landed a job at Verve Records working in the finance department. Seven years later, following a failed attempt to purchase Verve, legendary singer Frank Sinatra launched his own label, Reprise, and poached Ostin to run it. In 1963, Reprise was purchased by Warner Bros.
20 Years Ago: Bruce Springsteen Gets the Band Back Together on ‘The Rising’
In late 1989, when Bruce Springsteen broke up the E Street Band, more than five years had passed since their last album. The bandleader put out Tunnel of Love in 1987, but only a few members of his longtime group backed him on that reflective album. Even fewer helped out...
Michael Monroe Details Hanoi Rocks’ ‘Oriental Beat’ Reissue
It's a great time to be a Michael Monroe fan — and an incredibly busy time to be Michael Monroe. The tireless rocker just released his latest solo album, I Live Too Fast to Die Young, in June, and he's got a slew of other projects in the works for the near future. First up is a remixed, 40th-anniversary reissue of Oriental Beat, the second album by Monroe's original band, Hanoi Rocks.
Battle Over Prince’s Estate Comes to a Close
More than six years after Prince’s death, the court case surrounding the distribution of his estate has finally come to a close. "There has never been a probate case in Minnesota as complicated as this one," noted Joe Cassioppi, an attorney representing Comerica Bank, the company which had been serving as the estate’s administrator.
Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release
A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
How Oasis Pioneered Concert Riot Prevention Planning
A former tour manager for Led Zeppelin discussed the measures bands are now being advised to put in place to be ready for crowd riot situations. Steve Allen said he’d come up with “showstop procedure” while working with Oasis in the ‘90s, which can include being ready to stop playing and even changing the planned set list to deliver calming ballads instead of rousing anthems.
David Lee Roth Releases ‘Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then’
David Lee Roth’s latest archival release is the song “Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway," which you can hear below. A reflection on Van Halen’s heyday, the song is the latest in a series of unannounced tracks made available by Roth. It’s particularly notable because guitarist John 5 – who found success as part of Roth’s ‘80s solo band – has always wanted the world to hear it.
ZZ Top Brings ‘Raw Whisky’ Tour to Ohio: Photo Gallery
ZZ Top made their first appearance at Willie Nelson's 2022 Outlaw Music Festival last night, delighting the crowd at Ohio's Blossom Music Center with their unique blend of rock and blues. You can see exclusive photos from the show below. Singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons was in a particularly playful...
