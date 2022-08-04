CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman has been arrested after leading authorities in Chesapeake and Currituck County on a pursuit, while driving a vehicle that was reported stolen. The incident occurred Monday with the police pursuit beginning in Chesapeake. Deputies then took over pursuing the driver, later identified as Cierra Scott, for approximately 3 […]

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO