Read on www.wavy.com
Related
WAVY News 10
Norfolk suspect in Plume Street quadruple shooting appears in court
10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Norfolk suspect in Plume Street quadruple shooting …. Norfolk woman in limbo with local dealership after …. East Beach neighbors banding together to catch carjacking …. Denise Dowes, veteran actor with local ties, fighting …. Organization removing abandoned boats on Lynnhaven …. Lawsuit...
Driver caught going 152 mph on I-64 in Norfolk
According to a social media post from state police, a trooper cited a driver in Norfolk for going 152 mph in a posted 55 mph on I-64.
Woman accused of wielding knife at NC deputies after pursuit
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman has been arrested after leading authorities in Chesapeake and Currituck County on a pursuit, while driving a vehicle that was reported stolen. The incident occurred Monday with the police pursuit beginning in Chesapeake. Deputies then took over pursuing the driver, later identified as Cierra Scott, for approximately 3 […]
Police: Man brandished pistol at firefighters responding to call in Virginia Beach
Police are now looking for a man they say brandished a pistol on firefighters responding to a call in Virginia Beach over the weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesapeake police pursuit moves into North Carolina
Police said officers started the pursuit around 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive after they spotted a stolen vehicle.
Man injured in shooting on Berkley Avenue in Norfolk
Police say the 20-year-old's injuries are not life-threatening.
WAVY News 10
Off-duty Norfolk officer charged with voluntary manslaughter appears in court
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Off-duty Norfolk officer charged with voluntary manslaughter …. Norfolk woman in limbo with local dealership after …. East Beach neighbors banding together to catch carjacking …. Denise Dowes, veteran actor with local ties, fighting …. Organization removing abandoned boats on Lynnhaven …. Lawsuit reveals...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk woman in limbo with local dealership after car is stolen from lot
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Norfolk woman in limbo with local dealership after …. Daycare operator on trial in Norfolk for second degree …. Suffolk man charged after pursuit that ended in Avon, …. Woman facing charges after pursuit that went from …. Community plans to search for missing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Second juvenile arrested in connection to June Virginia Beach homicide
A 17-year-old female has been arrested on July 29 and charged with accessory after the fact-murder and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Trial for Norfolk police officer charged in deadly shooting heads into day two
The trial for Edmund Hoyt, a Norfolk police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in the Jan. 19, 2020 death of 42 year-old Kelvin White, heads into day two in Chesapeake Tuesday.
73-year-old man hit by SUV in VB dies from his injuries
Police have identified the victim as 73-year-old Ronald Ellis of Virginia Beach.
East Beach neighbors banding together to catch carjacking suspects
Norfolk Police are investigating a carjacking that happened Monday morning in the East Beach area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
20-year-old Chesapeake man killed in Isle of Wight crash
The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. in the Carrsville area of Isle of Wight, state police confirmed.
Man charged in shooting on Towne Point Road in Portsmouth
33-year-old Antonio Marurice Holley Jr. was arrested on August 6 and was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting in commission of a felony.
Man in motorized wheelchair injured in Newport News crash
Newport News Police responded to a crash scene Monday morning involving a truck, a van, a car, a motorcycle and a motorized wheelchair.
Chesapeake woman chosen as NSA Hampton Roads’ Junior Civilian of the Quarter
A Chesapeake woman was named Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads' Junior Civilian of the Quarter.
Police investigating shooting on Alexander Street in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 4:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Alexander Street.
Man dies after shooting on Seldendale Drive in Hampton
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive.
Trial begins for Norfolk daycare operator charged with second degree murder
This is a case WAVY News 10 has been following for two years, since police charged Jessica Cherry in the death of 2-year-old Kaylee Thomas.
Suspect in violent Portsmouth carjacking involving hammer arrested after chase
Portsmouth Police arrested a man wanted for a violent carjacking, after an officer spotted the stolen vehicle days later
Comments / 0