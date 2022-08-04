Read on commonwealthmagazine.org
MNA chief: No shortage of nurses in state
The president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association says there is no shortage of nurses in the state, just a shortage of nurses willing to work under existing staffing conditions. Hospitals insist they are grappling with a shortage of nurses, forced to hire temporary replacements at enormous cost. A June survey...
‘Crisis pregnancy’ clinics suddenly at center of abortion debate
THE ORGANIZATION HAS operated quietly for three decades, headquartered today in a nondescript brick storefront along Revere’s main street. “Your Options Medical” advertises the sign on the clinic, a faith-based nonprofit that operates four centers in Massachusetts focused on counseling pregnant women. While the clinic’s staff say...
A guide for getting through the MBTA shutdowns
WELL, THAT was the week that was. No, we aren’t referring to the 1960s irreverent TV satirical review of the news. We’re talking about the week when MBTA leaders decided to shut down there transit system’s second busiest subway line in order to undertake an accelerated 30-day repair program, the week when the T also decided to shut down the Green Line north of Government Center. The cumulative effect of these shutdowns will be to transform North Station into a transit dead end, lacking connectivity for commuter rail riders coming into the city, and unreachable by transit for riders seeking to head north on rail.
