WELL, THAT was the week that was. No, we aren’t referring to the 1960s irreverent TV satirical review of the news. We’re talking about the week when MBTA leaders decided to shut down there transit system’s second busiest subway line in order to undertake an accelerated 30-day repair program, the week when the T also decided to shut down the Green Line north of Government Center. The cumulative effect of these shutdowns will be to transform North Station into a transit dead end, lacking connectivity for commuter rail riders coming into the city, and unreachable by transit for riders seeking to head north on rail.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO