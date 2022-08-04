MLB Probable Pitchers for Thursday, August 4 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team?

Yankees -1.5 (+125) 7 (Over -110 / Under -110) New York has lost six of its last eight games and while it still holds a massive lead in the division, they are slipping a little bit. The Yankees don't look like the best team in baseball at the moment. The Mariners are a reason why. They took two of three from the Yankees in New York last week and despite dropping the first game of their series out west, still have a chance to deliver another blow.

