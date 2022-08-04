MLB Probable Pitchers for Thursday, August 4 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team?

Read on fansided.com
Related
Yankees give Anthony Rizzo hilarious birthday cake during injury troubles
Sadly, there were no birthday dingers for New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo on Monday night in Seattle, though Aaron Judge returned the favor by launching his 44th blast of the season in the top of the ninth. Rizzo got to watch the Yankees’ first victory in six games...
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Mets, Braves, & Cubs Ready for Glory)
It looks like a great week of weather here in Kansas City, which means I hope to golf quite a bit. Golf is simultaneously incredible and frustrating in that you can have mostly great shots on every hole, but one bad shot banishes you to bogey-land. Parlays work the same...
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Marlins vs Phillies and Two Other Superb Pitching Matchups)
Few moments in sports betting are as thrilling as a two-out home run to cash a Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bet, like Ramon Urias did for us in yesterday's Baltimore Orioles win over the Toronto Blue Jays. I yelped with glee in the car, and am ready to get back on the saddle to win some more YRFI and No Run First Inning (NRFI) bets today.
Aaron Civale’s return to the Cleveland Guardians rotation couldn’t come soon enough
The Cleveland Guardians are getting Aaron Civale back for a pivotal series against the Detroit Tigers. The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers are set to clash in a major series. While the Tigers are rebuilding, The Guardians are just a game out of first place in the AL Central. The team they trail, the Minnesota Twins, are taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at the same time. The Tigers are 28th in the league in wins, and 28th in the league in winning percentage while the Dodgers are first in both.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB Underdog of the Day (Back Seattle Against Struggling Cole)
Yankees -1.5 (+125) 7 (Over -110 / Under -110) New York has lost six of its last eight games and while it still holds a massive lead in the division, they are slipping a little bit. The Yankees don't look like the best team in baseball at the moment. The Mariners are a reason why. They took two of three from the Yankees in New York last week and despite dropping the first game of their series out west, still have a chance to deliver another blow.
Yankees reportedly tried (and failed) to clear 2 big contracts at MLB trade deadline
The New York Yankees pulled off a whirlwind of wheeling and dealing at the 2022 MLB trade deadline that resulted in a few obvious upgrades (Frankie Montas, come on down!) and a few head-scratchers (Harrison Bader, don’t come too quickly, you’re in a walking boot!). When all was...
Aaron Judge leaving Yankees in offseason now feels more real than ever
The sky is falling in the Bronx … even though the New York Yankees still have the best record in the American League. Call Yankees fans whiny and never satisfied, but when your team fumbles the bag with one minute left until the trade deadline and immediately loses five straight, then come talk to us.
FanSided
272K+
Followers
517K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0