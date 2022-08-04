Read on www.12up.com
Manchester United still hopeful for Frenkie de Jong deal
It was made incredibly clear over the weekend that Manchester United is in desperate need of some help in the midfield. Scott McTominay and Fred simply are not the answer. So, who could come in and save the day for the Red Devils?. Frenkie De Jong is the obvious answer,...
Brighton records its first win at Old Trafford over Manchester United
History was made in the English Premier League on Sunday, as Brighton took down Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time. This was a stunning result, as Brighton looked like the better team in this one, leaving MUFC fans incredibly furious. Brighton scored two goals in the first...
