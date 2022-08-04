ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash

A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
Motorious

Ryan Fellows Of Street Outlaws Dies In Fiery Crash

According to a report from TMZ, Street Outlaws star Ryan Fellows was killed in an accident while filming an episode of the show. The Discovery program has been plagued by tragedies of late, however this one is the first fatality. Fans are shocked and feeling plenty of emotions at the moment as we all get a reminder of how precious yet fleeting life is.
