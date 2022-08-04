First to Know Forecast: First days of school end with storms in area

Read on www.wtxl.com
Related
wtxl.com
New Mexico police detain suspect in killing of 4 Muslim men
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities in New Mexico say they have detained the suspect believed to be connected to the killings of four Muslim men. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the suspect was located when they tracked down the vehicle they were looking for. The name and location where...
wtxl.com
Actor Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
In the latest string of run-ins with law enforcement, actor Ezra Miller was charged Sunday with felony burglary in Vermont. In a statement, Vermont State Police said they were notified on May 1 about several alcohol bottles being taken from a residence in Stamford while the homeowners were gone. Police...
Comments / 0