Excerpt: Chip Kelly on the TE Group, Moving to the Big Ten

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
Rebels247 Daily Pod | How the QB position may be decided, Expect an evolving two-deep
On the Tuesday edition of the Rebels247 daily podcast, Chris Brooks discusses how the wide receiver room could also play a role in determining who is under center for the Rebels. Also, expect a two-deep that is evolving early in the season with so many new faces in the mix.
Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
