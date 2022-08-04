ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Person injured after being struck by vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was injured after a vehicle struck them early Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 4 a.m. near the Northwest Expressway and MacArthur Boulevard. Police said crews treated the victim at the scene. They are expected to be OK. The driver...
One person dead after hit by train in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police confirm one person is dead after being hit by a train. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:15 PM Sunday, near the railroad crossing at Indian Hills St. They found the deceased individual on the tracks. The crossings at Franklin Rd and Indian Hills St are expected to remain […]
Crash in southwest Oklahoma City kills two, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash involving two vehicles killed two people Sunday evening in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said two adults in the car that was hit near Southwest 35th Street and South Youngs Boulevard died. A third adult in the vehicle survived. Authorities said three people in the...
Possible street racer dies after crash off I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after authorities said a possible street racer drove off an Interstate 40 off-ramp overnight in Oklahoma City. Police said that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on what they called a street racer around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver reportedly then drove off the roadway near the bridge at I-40 and Shields Boulevard.
OSBI collects DNA in multi-county missing people investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing people investigation. In a news release, the OSBI said they are collecting DNA with the goal of identifying bone fragments recovered in Logan County earlier this year. On April 6, the Pottawatomie County...
OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
Cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — Authorities rushed a cyclist to a hospital after a car struck them late Sunday night in Moore. Shortly before 10 p.m., a driver hit a curb and then a cyclist near Northwest 12th Street and Janeway Avenue. Crews took the cyclist to a hospital in serious...
Stillwater man ordered jailed for stabbing family dog

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, who admitted stabbing the family dog without an agreement with the prosecution regarding his penalty for animal cruelty, was ordered Friday to serve 60 days in jail as part of a five-year deferred sentence with extensive conditions — including a prohibition for five years from possessing any animal or living with anyone who has an animal.
