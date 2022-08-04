Read on www.koco.com
KOCO
Person injured after being struck by vehicle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was injured after a vehicle struck them early Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 4 a.m. near the Northwest Expressway and MacArthur Boulevard. Police said crews treated the victim at the scene. They are expected to be OK. The driver...
One person dead after hit by train in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police confirm one person is dead after being hit by a train. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:15 PM Sunday, near the railroad crossing at Indian Hills St. They found the deceased individual on the tracks. The crossings at Franklin Rd and Indian Hills St are expected to remain […]
KOCO
Crash in southwest Oklahoma City kills two, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash involving two vehicles killed two people Sunday evening in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said two adults in the car that was hit near Southwest 35th Street and South Youngs Boulevard died. A third adult in the vehicle survived. Authorities said three people in the...
Metro woman claims she was kicked out of Oklahoma City shelter
A metro woman is searching for a place to go after she claimed she and her four kids were kicked out of a shelter.
Police investigating deadly wreck in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed that life of one driver late Sunday night.
KOCO
Possible street racer dies after crash off I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after authorities said a possible street racer drove off an Interstate 40 off-ramp overnight in Oklahoma City. Police said that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on what they called a street racer around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver reportedly then drove off the roadway near the bridge at I-40 and Shields Boulevard.
Pottawatomie County deputies investigating interstate shooting
Authorities in Pottawatomie County are asking witnesses to come forward following a shooting.
KOCO
OSBI collects DNA in multi-county missing people investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing people investigation. In a news release, the OSBI said they are collecting DNA with the goal of identifying bone fragments recovered in Logan County earlier this year. On April 6, the Pottawatomie County...
Two Oklahoma teens shot at during road rage incident, one shot in the neck
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down who shot at two teenage girls driving home and struck one of them in the neck.
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run
Officials are searching for a driver responsible for a deadly crash in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
Hand Sanitizer Burns In Chickasha Manufacturing Building
A massive fire burns down an old manufacturing building in Chickasha. Chief Tony Samaniego with the Chickasha Fire Department estimates 1.5 million gallons of hand sanitizer fueled the fire at the Chickasha Manufacturing Building on Sunday. The intense flames and black billowing smoke drew a crowd. “They were tall, they...
Luther police warn of electric service scam
Officials in one Oklahoma community are warning citizens about a scam that is targeting unsuspecting residents.
KOCO
Neighbors shocked after hit-and-run crash kills 2 people in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors were shocked after a hit-and-run crash killed two people in southwest Oklahoma City. New details emerged in the hit-and-run crash that killed two people in southwest OKC. Neighbors said they can’t believe it happened in their quiet neighborhood. Now, police need help to find...
Crews Battle Multiple Grass Fires Near Tecumseh
Multiple grass fires have popped up around the town of Tecumseh. Crews responded to a grass fire near a farm around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Another fire, near St. Louis, flared up around the same time. No word on how many acres have been burned or if any structures have been...
Metro woman says bad gasoline left her with $1,000 repair bill
A metro woman was left to pay a near $1,000 bill to fix her car and she claims the whole situation was caused by bad gas at a metro convenience store.
KOCO
Cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Authorities rushed a cyclist to a hospital after a car struck them late Sunday night in Moore. Shortly before 10 p.m., a driver hit a curb and then a cyclist near Northwest 12th Street and Janeway Avenue. Crews took the cyclist to a hospital in serious...
1600kush.com
Stillwater man ordered jailed for stabbing family dog
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, who admitted stabbing the family dog without an agreement with the prosecution regarding his penalty for animal cruelty, was ordered Friday to serve 60 days in jail as part of a five-year deferred sentence with extensive conditions — including a prohibition for five years from possessing any animal or living with anyone who has an animal.
Police Identifies Suspect In Apparent NW OKC Murder-Suicide
A northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood is in mourning after a gruesome discovery over the weekend. A woman out on a dog walk found a car with four people dead inside. Three of the four people were children aged six and younger. Police said the children died at the hands of their father.
