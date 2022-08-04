Chrissy Teigen announces third pregnancy with John Legend: ‘Everything is perfect’

Chrissy Teigen has announced that she and her husband, John Legend , are expecting their third child.

“We have another one on the way,” Teigen wrote on Instagram , showing off her baby bump on Wednesday (3 August).

“So far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

The couple, who have been married for nine years, already share two children, Luna and Miles.

Teigen also revealed that she’s been hesitant to announce the pregnancy after she suffered a pregnancy loss in October 2020.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.