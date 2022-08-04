ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Driver spins out of control and smashes into guard rail on Florida bridge

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hDu4_0h4YM1EF00

A driver escaped unharmed after crashing into a guardrail on a bridge in Florida .

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office shared dramatic footage of the moment a red car skids in front of the police vehicle, smashing head-on into the side of the Barron Collier Bridge in Punta Gorda.

The police officer pulled up and rushed over to the driver, who miraculously was unharmed and showed no signs of impairment.

Sharing the video of the incident, the sheriff’s office reminded viewers that “a split second can be the difference between life and death” while driving.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis were shut down for several hours after a traffic crash that left at least one person dead Monday evening, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol are...
NOKOMIS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in south Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of 15th Street East and 55th Avenue Drive East, troopers said. Investigators say a Bradenton man was driving south on 15th...
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
Punta Gorda, FL
Accidents
County
Charlotte County, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
State
Florida State
Punta Gorda, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Charlotte County, FL
Accidents
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in identifying a person believed to be involved with a burglary at Marina Jack’s. The suspect was caught on camera Aug. 8 at about 2:30 a.m. at Marina Jack’s. If you have any information, please call...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Out Of Control#Spins#Guard Rail#Traffic Accident#The Barron Collier Bridge
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash on US-17 south of Arcadia

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated a deadly two-vehicle crash on US-17, just north of Southwest Hull Avenue, in Desoto County on Monday morning. All travel lanes on US-17 were blocked as the fire department and emergency personnel attempted to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. The name of...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

North Fort Myers woman accused of child neglect, firing shotgun while intoxicated

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Fort Myers woman on Thursday after receiving a call from a neighbor about the woman shooting a shotgun into the ground. Deputies said when they arrived, they heard multiple shots fired and demanded the person inside the home to come out. They said several more shots were fired before 39-year-old Shannon Kraham came out of the house.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man dies after Jeep hits a tree in south Fort Myers

A Fort Myers man is dead after a crash on American Colony Boulevard in Lee County on Monday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Jeep crashed into a tree on American Colony Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Troopers say it was traveling north near Sovereign Drive when it went off the road to the left and hit a tree.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lightning sparks house fire in south Fort Myers

A fire was seen at a home struck by lightning in south Fort Myers late Monday afternoon. According to Iona McGregor Fire, the home, on Medoc Lane in south Fort Myers, was struck by lightning. Flames seen through the roof of the home. An area on the roof is clearly...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Manatee County man found deceased

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert. Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New bodycam footage from unconscious father crash in Cape Coral

New bodycam footage was released from a crash where two children jumped from a moving vehicle in Cape Coral where the father was found unconscious in July. Since the crash, the children are feeling better, but the father, on the other hand, is not as fortunate. According to the Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of threatening restaurant employee with a knife

A man was arrested after he threatened to stab a restaurant employee with a knife on Friday around 1 p.m. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a public disturbance at the Chilakil restaurant. When deputies arrived they found Sean McMullen, 27, sitting on...
NAPLES, FL
The Independent

The Independent

784K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy