ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Four South American nations team up for joint bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yF4t_0h4YLsRw00

Argentina , Chile , Uruguay , and Paraguay have teamed up to launch a joint bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup .

The counties are hoping to bring the game “home” for the centenary of the first ever World Cup, which was hosted and won by Uruguay.

Alejandro Dominguez, the president of CONMEBOL, the body responsible for South America’s international tournaments, said it is the “dream of a continent” to make this happen.

Chile and Argentina have also hosted the competition, in 1962 and 1978 respectively.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mexico should halt beer production in the north due to water crisis, president says

Mexico’s president has said that making beer in northern parts of the country is “over” as the region faces intense water shortages.Much of northern Mexico is under “severe” drought, or worse, leaving major cities like Monterrey rationing water. But Mexico is also the world’s largest exporter of beer, shipping over $5billion of beer in 2021.President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Monday that beer production should be supported in the southern or southeastern end of the country, which isn’t facing perilously dry conditions. “This is not to say we won’t produce any more beer, it’s to say that we...
AMERICAS
The Independent

Sergio Gomez: Manchester City closing in on Anderlecht full-back but exploring other options

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez but may yet move to sign a first team reinforcement in his position.The 21-year-old is expected to become Pep Guardiola's fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega.Gomez is viewed as a development player by City, however, and though it is not beyond the realms of possibility that he stays if signed, the expectation would be a loan.It is understood that City are still exploring additions at full-back to account for the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined Arsenal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tokyo breaks record by registering most heatwave days ever after 1995 and 2010

Tokyo has recorded the highest number of days of severe heat in a year by the mid-point of summer with temperatures reaching 35C for the 14th time this year. According to an official at the Japan Meteorological Agency, the city broke previous annual records of 13 such hot days in 1995 and 2010, reported Bloomberg.According to the weather body, during an extremely hot day, the mercury hits 35C or higher. Last week, the temperature in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward stood at 35.7C, which was the thirteenth severely hot day this year, reported The Mainichi.Like several parts of Europe, south Asia...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Chile to ‘punish’ those responsible for massive sinkhole near copper mine

Chile will bring harsh sanctions on those responsible for a huge sinkhole near a copper mine in the country’s north, the mining minister said on Monday.The mysterious 36.5-metre hole emerged in late July and led the mining regulator Sernageomin to suspend operations of a nearby mine owned by Canada’s Lundin, in the northern district of Candelaria."We are going to go all the way with consequences, to sanction, not just fine," Mining Minister Marcela Hernando said in a press release, adding that fines tend to be insignificant and the ruling must be "exemplary" to mining companies.Chilean authorities have not provided...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

784K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy