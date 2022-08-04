ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

ALERT CENTER: Local lawmakers ask NYSEG to hold public forum after proposed rate hike

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

State Assemblyman Kevin Byrne and Yorktown Town Supervisor Matthew Slater wrote a letter imploring NYSEG to hold a public meeting to address the energy company directly following a proposed rate hike.

They say the reason for the hike is to install stringer poles, upgrade tree trimming an add wires that can withstand more intense storms.

“NYSEG estimates a 13 to 22% increase in delivery costs with this proposal, which would add between $10 to $18 on customers monthly electric bills,” said the company.

