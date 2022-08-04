ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Installs More Cameras to Fight Crime

More cameras have been installed in Shreveport to help give police officers another tool to fight crime. The latest cameras installed have gone up at AC Steere Park in east Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins says "the Real Time Crime Center is continuing its mission of keeping our city safe with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash

Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash. Slidell, Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish shortly after 4:30 a.m. on August 6, 2022. Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
GULFPORT, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle

Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the District Attorney’s Office, a man has been found guilty in the death of Hannah Sheffield. Demetrius McCoy, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday, Aug. 6. Sheffield was gunned down in her car while driving home on April 10,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Brooks update: Dog found on I-49 recovering

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brooks, the dog who was found off the interstate in Shreveport, is one step closer to a new life with his forever family. A concerned citizen found Brooks eating a dead animal near the Hilry Huckabee exit and reached out to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, which immediately sent Brooks to Caddo Animal Clinic for veterinary care in mid-July. There was a huge outpouring of support for the animal on social media. Many donated to help with vet bills and housing for Brooks.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi inmates captured in Baton Rouge escaped through hole cut in jail’s roof

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Louisiana State Police says four Mississippi escapees were captured in Baton Rouge Friday night. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office identified the escapees as Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, Hunter Wigington and Landon Braudway. Alcorn County authorities said the inmates broke out of jail through a hole cut in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, multiple sharks

OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
HOUMA, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

