The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Installs More Cameras to Fight Crime
More cameras have been installed in Shreveport to help give police officers another tool to fight crime. The latest cameras installed have gone up at AC Steere Park in east Shreveport. Mayor Adrian Perkins says "the Real Time Crime Center is continuing its mission of keeping our city safe with...
Did Thief At Bossier Dollar General Stores Have Inside Help?
In a recent release from the Bossier Crime Stoppers, we learn that the Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured above. The report states that on July 25, 2022 the subject above entered the Dollar General on Benton Spur...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash
Unrestrained Passenger Killed in Louisiana Dump Truck vs Passenger Car Crash. Slidell, Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish shortly after 4:30 a.m. on August 6, 2022. Athuris Rapp, 20, of Gulfport, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle
Former Police Department Captain in Louisiana Arrested for Filing False Report After Crashing a Department Vehicle. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on August 5, 2022, a former captain with the Shreveport Police Department was arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by the police department.
KSLA
Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the District Attorney’s Office, a man has been found guilty in the death of Hannah Sheffield. Demetrius McCoy, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday, Aug. 6. Sheffield was gunned down in her car while driving home on April 10,...
KTAL
Former Shreveport police captain arrested for filing false report
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former Shreveport police captain has been arrested for falsely reporting to have been the victim of a hit and run while still employed by SPD, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Capt. James Tipton of the Shreveport Police...
KSLA
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
theadvocate.com
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
KTAL
Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
34-Year-Old Justin Vansickle Arrested Following A Crash On I-20 (Bossier Parish, LA)
One person was arrested following a crash on I-20 W Friday morning. The Louisiana State Police, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City fire department [..]
KTAL
Brooks update: Dog found on I-49 recovering
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brooks, the dog who was found off the interstate in Shreveport, is one step closer to a new life with his forever family. A concerned citizen found Brooks eating a dead animal near the Hilry Huckabee exit and reached out to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, which immediately sent Brooks to Caddo Animal Clinic for veterinary care in mid-July. There was a huge outpouring of support for the animal on social media. Many donated to help with vet bills and housing for Brooks.
Mississippi inmates captured in Baton Rouge escaped through hole cut in jail’s roof
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Louisiana State Police says four Mississippi escapees were captured in Baton Rouge Friday night. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office identified the escapees as Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, Hunter Wigington and Landon Braudway. Alcorn County authorities said the inmates broke out of jail through a hole cut in […]
brproud.com
LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, multiple sharks
OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
Louisiana Postal Employee Pleads Guilty In Birthday Card Thefts
After finding out about some missing birthday cards, investigators in Louisiana set a trap to find out where they were going. What they found was a postal employee who was stealing the cards, and more, out of the mail. The investigation started in October of 2020 in Bogalusa, when the...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Arkansas man arrested after bomb squad called to I-20 crash in Louisiana
An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after troopers with the Louisiana State Police said he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate-20 in Northwestern Louisiana Friday morning.
What Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in Shreveport Bossier?
With school back in session all around Shreveport and Bossier, we have to be extra cautious around school zones. We know about traffic headaches around Youree Drive in Shreveport and Airline Drive in Bossier City. But are those two big roads the worst in the area for accidents?. For the...
Top 5 Songs You Will Hear at a Louisiana Wedding
Here are the results of the top 5 songs you will hear at a Louisiana wedding.
blavity.com
Bodies Of 3 Missing Sisters Found In Private Pond Near Texas Home
Three girls disappeared while under the care of their babysitter on July 29. The next day, authorities found the young sisters dead in a pond near their Cass County, Texas home.
