Brett Phillips Surprised His Biggest Fan

Read on 995qyk.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Related
The current Orioles believe they’re on the verge of something special. Former Orioles believe it, too.
In the home clubhouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the first time, outfielder Brett Phillips raved about the team he joined at the trade deadline. When he looked across the field as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, the Orioles seemed like an energetic group. Now that he’s in Baltimore, the feeling is evident. “I’ve recognized we have a group that’s hungry here,” Phillips said, “and a ...
Yankees’ forgotten bullpen ace returns with great (and misspelled) update
Despite the trade deadline acquisitions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino, the New York Yankees could still use a few bullpen shots in the arm down the stretch. Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga have been better, as of late, but does anyone fully trust them? Michael King and Chad Green aren’t walking through that door. Clay Holmes has been … ooh, boy, look at the time, gotta go!
Gregory Soto, Detroit Tigers melt down in 9th inning, lose 7-0 to Tampa Bay Rays
Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila couldn't get the trade package he desired for closer Gregory Soto at Tuesday's deadline. Those opposing teams may feel a little better now about not relinquishing key pieces for Soto, an All-Star the past two seasons. Soto entered a scoreless game Sunday in the ninth inning, faced seven batters and retired two, with...
Golf.com
Will Zalatoris emotionally reveals why he broke up with longtime caddie
Will Zalatoris’ business decision was also a personal one, he says. In a surprising move, the world’s 14th-ranked player split with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in between the second and third rounds of the Wyndham Championship, replacing him with one of his coaches for the week, and another veteran looper for the weeks ahead. While these transactions happen, explanations like the one Zalatoris gave sometimes don’t.
GOLF・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golf Channel
Tommy Fleetwood appears to be skipping FedExCup Playoffs after tweet
Tommy Fleetwood’s status for the remainder of the season, including the FedExCup Playoffs, is in question after the Englishman took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he was taking some time away from competitive golf to spend with his family. Fleetwood hasn’t played since tying for fourth at...
GOLF・
A lifetime ago, he was the greatest basketball player St. Pete ever knew
ST. PETERSBURG — Dreams die, and careers end. Before you know it, the heart gives out, too. But the legends? Ah, the legends live on forever. They survive mistakes, injustice and bad luck. They endure beyond poor health, creeping years and humble beginnings. That’s why a portrait of the...
Aaron Rodgers goes deeper on ayahuasca retreat, family feud with NBC's Peter King
Aaron Rodgers credits ayahuasca with helping him be "back in love with football," but says relationship with estranged family still work in progress.
MLB
Brooks helps celebrate Camden, 'thrilling' young O's
BALTIMORE -- Brooks Robinson has called Baltimore his full-time home since 1960, the year he won All-Star honors for the first of 18 times in his illustrious career. He’s witnessed some great Orioles teams -- been a part of their most historic -- and some of a lesser caliber. He knows how much the city flocks to a winner, embraces the underdog.
Comments / 0