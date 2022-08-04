ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Kate Shocks Train Passenger by Chatting to Child on Way to Sports Event

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newsweek.com

Comments / 10

Related
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
People

Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents

Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

The Cambridges allegedly 'feuding' with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice for this reason

Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly feuding with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. But why?. According to Royal expert Neil Sean, the feud has apparently been brewing for a while, but has only been revealed now. It stems from what’s going to happen when Prince Charles becomes King, as reported by Express. The Duke of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are reported to want a slimmed-down monarchy where the Princesses won’t even have minor roles.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Louise Windsor
Person
Prince William
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
James
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Matthew Syed
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Shock: Royal's 'Frail' Health And 'Troubled' Marriage On The Mend? Former Olympian Reportedly Expressed Love For Prince Albert By Doing This

The marriage of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco has been hounded with numerous malicious rumors even before they tied the knot on July 1, 2011. As a matter of fact, speculations about the former athlete having doubts about her romance with Prince Albert ensued after snaps of Princess Charlene wiping away tears on their wedding day made rounds online.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Meghan Markle Is Reportedly ‘Happy Her Name Has Been Cleared’ After Palace Staff Bullying Investigation

Meghan Markle memorably made headlines in March 2021 after she was accused of bullying Palace staff during her time as a working royal. Soon after this, Buckingham Palace announced its intentions to investigate these accusations, a report that was recently completed. The Palace recently announced that it will not be releasing the findings, which seems to imply that Markle, 40, is in the clear and not found to have bullied anyone.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen's youngest grandson steps into the spotlight: James, Viscount Severn, 14, who was a 'very cuddly' baby and one of the monarch's 'favourites' has a talent for fly fishing but no HRH title to avoid 'royal burden'

He's largely grown up away from the limelight - but James, Viscount Severn, has made himself firmly seen this week following a spate of appearances with his family. The 14-year-old, thought to be one of the 'Queen's favourite' grandchildren, has joined his parents, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, and his sister Lady Louise Windsor, 18, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for the last three days.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Events#Swimming#Engagements#British Royal Family#Uk#The Times#Nec
Marie Claire

Prince Harry’s Ex Reportedly Broke Up with Him After Being “Spooked” By Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prior to marrying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had two serious girlfriends—Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas who, like Meghan, was an actress. After reportedly being introduced by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, in 2014 Harry and Cressida were in the midst of their two-year relationship when a book claims that Cressida broke up with Harry after becoming “spooked” in the aftermath of a royal tour undertaken by Harry’s brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, deciding that the pressure of royal life was just too much for her, The Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Dame Deborah James’ coffin carried by husband and son during private funeral

The coffin of Dame Deborah James has arrived for an intimate funeral in west London.Dame Deborah’s husband Sebastien and son Hugo were among those who carried the wicker coffin, adorned with the rose that bears her name, into St Mary’s Church in Barnes on Wednesday afternoon.The podcast host and mother of two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.Her coffin arrived in a vintage Rolls-Royce hearse as more than a dozen members of family walked in procession behind.The family, all dressed in black, were greeted...
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

'She was mortified': Kate Middleton's reaction to a prank played by her coworkers

Kate Middleton has always presented herself in an elegant and composed manner. Although not from a royal background, the now Duchess has adapted herself perfectly to royal life. Being the second outsider to be wedded into the direct lineage of the Royal Family, Kate has moulded herself perfectly into the role of an ideal Royal Family member. But was she always like this? This surprising incident will give a glimpse of her life before royalty...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'They Knew Everything': Meghan Markle Blamed For Spreading Prince William 'Cheating Rumors,' Source Claims

Meghan Markle was skeptical of Victoria Beckham for leaking stories about her relationship with Prince Harry to the press, but now an insider claims the 40-year-old former actress was doing the same thing when it came to Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. “In 2019 when rumors about William cheating were all over the American press, everyone suspected Meghan,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Meghan and Prince Harry were just married and living in England. They knew everything that was happening within the royal household.”“Meghan had a strange obsession with William and Kate’s marriage,” the insider continues. “She always...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
932M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy