Kate Shocks Train Passenger by Chatting to Child on Way to Sports Event

The coffin of Dame Deborah James has arrived for an intimate funeral in west London.Dame Deborah’s husband Sebastien and son Hugo were among those who carried the wicker coffin, adorned with the rose that bears her name, into St Mary’s Church in Barnes on Wednesday afternoon.The podcast host and mother of two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.Her coffin arrived in a vintage Rolls-Royce hearse as more than a dozen members of family walked in procession behind.The family, all dressed in black, were greeted...

