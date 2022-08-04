Kate Shocks Train Passenger by Chatting to Child on Way to Sports Event

Read on www.newsweek.com
Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents
Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
The Cambridges allegedly 'feuding' with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice for this reason
Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly feuding with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. But why?. According to Royal expert Neil Sean, the feud has apparently been brewing for a while, but has only been revealed now. It stems from what’s going to happen when Prince Charles becomes King, as reported by Express. The Duke of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are reported to want a slimmed-down monarchy where the Princesses won’t even have minor roles.
Kate Middleton, 40, Rocks Shorts Supporting Britain’s Sailing Race Against New Zealand Team
Kate Middleton, 40, looked gorgeous while taking the high seas on July 31! The Duchess of Cambridge wore a navy blue sweater with white stripes and white shorts with gold buttons as she attended the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth in Devon. She had her hair down and topped her look off with white sneakers as she accessorized with small hoop earrings.
Princess Charlene Shock: Royal's 'Frail' Health And 'Troubled' Marriage On The Mend? Former Olympian Reportedly Expressed Love For Prince Albert By Doing This
The marriage of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco has been hounded with numerous malicious rumors even before they tied the knot on July 1, 2011. As a matter of fact, speculations about the former athlete having doubts about her romance with Prince Albert ensued after snaps of Princess Charlene wiping away tears on their wedding day made rounds online.
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly ‘Happy Her Name Has Been Cleared’ After Palace Staff Bullying Investigation
Meghan Markle memorably made headlines in March 2021 after she was accused of bullying Palace staff during her time as a working royal. Soon after this, Buckingham Palace announced its intentions to investigate these accusations, a report that was recently completed. The Palace recently announced that it will not be releasing the findings, which seems to imply that Markle, 40, is in the clear and not found to have bullied anyone.
Duchess of Cornwall beams in new official portrait at her Wiltshire home released by Clarence House to mark her 75th birthday
The Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her 75th birthday on Sunday with official new photographs showing Camilla looking relaxed and radiant in her Wiltshire country home. Clarence House released the beaming pictures of the Duchess at Ray Mill House on her milestone birthday, taken by photographer Chris Jackson. She is pictured...
Queen's youngest grandson steps into the spotlight: James, Viscount Severn, 14, who was a 'very cuddly' baby and one of the monarch's 'favourites' has a talent for fly fishing but no HRH title to avoid 'royal burden'
He's largely grown up away from the limelight - but James, Viscount Severn, has made himself firmly seen this week following a spate of appearances with his family. The 14-year-old, thought to be one of the 'Queen's favourite' grandchildren, has joined his parents, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, and his sister Lady Louise Windsor, 18, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for the last three days.
Prince Harry’s Ex Reportedly Broke Up with Him After Being “Spooked” By Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prior to marrying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had two serious girlfriends—Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas who, like Meghan, was an actress. After reportedly being introduced by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, in 2014 Harry and Cressida were in the midst of their two-year relationship when a book claims that Cressida broke up with Harry after becoming “spooked” in the aftermath of a royal tour undertaken by Harry’s brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, deciding that the pressure of royal life was just too much for her, The Mirror reports.
Video of Princess Charlotte Holding on to Kate 'For Dear Life' Goes Viral
Princess Charlotte knew comfort was not far away after slipping on the Buckingham Palace balcony—though she was not the only one to take a tumble that day.
Why Prince William Won’t Have a Problem Breaking Queen Elizabeth II’s Cardinal Rule to Handle Prince Harry
Here's why Prince William will do something Queen Elizabeth II rarely ever does if he needs to in order to handle Prince Harry.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to Balmoral With the Queen After All, Sources Say
Here's your daily reminder to take what anonymous sources say with a pinch of salt. Sources previously told The Sun that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids Archie and Lilibet had been cordially summoned to the Queen's Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle, over the summer, but it sounds like said sources were mistaken.
Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to Harry.
A bridal shop owner shares the biggest signs that a bride is going to be difficult to dress
Insider spoke to Anna Cirignaco, the owner of Eleganza Sposa in Glasgow, UK, about the things brides should stop doing when dress shopping.
Dame Deborah James’ coffin carried by husband and son during private funeral
The coffin of Dame Deborah James has arrived for an intimate funeral in west London.Dame Deborah’s husband Sebastien and son Hugo were among those who carried the wicker coffin, adorned with the rose that bears her name, into St Mary’s Church in Barnes on Wednesday afternoon.The podcast host and mother of two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.Her coffin arrived in a vintage Rolls-Royce hearse as more than a dozen members of family walked in procession behind.The family, all dressed in black, were greeted...
Prince William and Prince Harry Were ‘Never Allowed’ to Break This Household Rule While Growing Up
Royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William were never allowed to break this one household rule at the palace, says one royal expert.
Royal Author Says Prince Harry’s Friends Were ‘Disappointed’ When They Met Meghan Markle for the First Time
Find out what a royal biographer has said about why Prince Harry friends were reportedly unimpressed when they met Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband's UN Speech Carefully Crafted To 'Get Money', Boost Profile For Netflix, Royal Biographer Tom Bower Claims
Prince Harry allegedly has an ulterior motive for his speeches. A royal biographer weighed in on Meghan Markle's husband's speaking gigs and claimed that it was for the money and to boost his profile for his upcoming Netflix projects. Why Does Prince Harry Agree To Make Speeches?. Prince Harry delivered...
'She was mortified': Kate Middleton's reaction to a prank played by her coworkers
Kate Middleton has always presented herself in an elegant and composed manner. Although not from a royal background, the now Duchess has adapted herself perfectly to royal life. Being the second outsider to be wedded into the direct lineage of the Royal Family, Kate has moulded herself perfectly into the role of an ideal Royal Family member. But was she always like this? This surprising incident will give a glimpse of her life before royalty...
'They Knew Everything': Meghan Markle Blamed For Spreading Prince William 'Cheating Rumors,' Source Claims
Meghan Markle was skeptical of Victoria Beckham for leaking stories about her relationship with Prince Harry to the press, but now an insider claims the 40-year-old former actress was doing the same thing when it came to Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. “In 2019 when rumors about William cheating were all over the American press, everyone suspected Meghan,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Meghan and Prince Harry were just married and living in England. They knew everything that was happening within the royal household.”“Meghan had a strange obsession with William and Kate’s marriage,” the insider continues. “She always...
