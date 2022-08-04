Read on lutheranmuseum.com
Related
lutheranmuseum.com
The Eldest of the Brandes Beauties
In a previous post titled, Brandes the Builder and His Beauties, it was pointed out that August and Ernestine (Thauwald) Brandes had 7 children, and all of them were girls. I branded these girls as the Brandes Beauties, and have since written a few other stories about some of those beauties. Not only were they all girls, but they also had something else in common. Each one of them, as is shown in the list below, was given the middle name of their mother (and grandmother), Ernestine.
KFVS12
Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau will soon have a cleaner river wall for residents and visitors to look at as they pass through the area. A crew is out pressure washing the wall, removing years worth of dirt and grime. “We’re cleaning the floodwall, making...
Missouri spelunkers find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a dog that had been missing for nearly two months.
KFVS12
‘Greybeard’ canoes down Mississippi River, stops in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Forty-seven days and counting. That’s how long the “Greybearded Adventurer” has been paddling his canoe down the Mississippi River to break a world record. Dale Sanders is looking to break the Guinness World Record for being the oldest person to paddle through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents
KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
wfcnnews.com
Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 75 years
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - This year marks 75 years since the official construction and opening of the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge. The 44,000 acre refuge was established in 1947, including 23,000 acres of land and water open for reactional use. The Restricted Area contains 21,000 acres which has limited recreational...
krcu.org
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community. NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used...
tncontentexchange.com
Five Farmington pound pups need homes
Five dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They include a male Beagle found running around Eagle Mart; two male sibling 8-month-old mixed breed dogs; a 9-month-old female mixed breed brindle surrendered to animal control by its owner; and a male mixed breed dog that’s approximately a year old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Firefighters find body while battling blaze in Monroe County
WATERLOO, Ill. — Firefighters found the body of a person while putting out a fire in Waterloo, Illinois, on Sunday, the Monroe County Coroner wrote in a statement. The firefighters were responding to a fire that spread throughout a home in the 100 block of Quail Run Drive, the statement said.
KMOV
Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21. The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”
mymoinfo.com
Five Injured In St. Francois County Accident
(Farmington) Five people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Route D at O’Bannon Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says a Ford Escape driven by a 17 year old juvenile turned into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 62 year old Vicky Jennings of Farmington, forcing both vehicles off the road.
wfcnnews.com
Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating after a car crashed into the McClain’s Food Center Saturday night, August 6. According to DPS Director Robert Hearnes, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main Street. Several people were injured. Charleston DPS is...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Correctional Center Inmate Dies
(Farmington) A 71 year old man serving a life sentence for capital murder has died at the Farmington Correctional Center. Richard Richter had been in prison since 1976. He had also been sentenced for fires degree robbery with a revolver, robbery, assault and two counts of second degree murder. Officials...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken traffic stop leads to arrest of Metropolis woman
A Metropolis woman was arrested Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in western McCracken County on Hobbs Road. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that 38-year-old Mindy L. Rogan was stopped at approximately 3:00 pm. Deputies discovered that the registration plates on the vehicle did not match, as they were...
Comments / 0