Read on www.etftrends.com
Related
etftrends.com
Semiconductor ETFs Retreat After Nvidia Warns of Weak Gaming Sales
Nvidia Cop. (NasdaqGS: NVDA) shares plunged, pulling down semiconductor sector-related exchange traded funds after the tech company warned of falling demand for personal computers. On Monday, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NasdaqGS: SOXX) decreased 2.5%, the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) declined 2.5%, and the Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ)...
etftrends.com
Invest in Some Quality Growth Funds (Like Nvidia) With These ETFs
Nvidia Corp.’s share price dropped after the Santa Clara, CA.-based chip maker warned that its second-quarter sales would be far lower than its previous forecast. Nvidia expects revenue of $6.7 billion for the quarter ended July 31, 17% below Wall Street expectations of $8.12 billion. Nvidia shares dropped 6.3%...
Coinbase posts loss as crypto market turmoil hits trading volumes
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday as investors worried by this year's rout in risky assets shied away from trading in cryptocurrencies, sending its shares down 6%.
etftrends.com
Streamline ESG Allocations With QQMG
There are plenty of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) exchange traded funds for investors to evaluate, but as more capital flows into this ETF segment, asset allocators are increasingly focusing on simplicity and easy-to-understand investment objectives. Not all ESG ETFs check those boxes. One that does is the Invesco ESG...
IN THIS ARTICLE
etftrends.com
Logan Capital Launches Large Cap Growth ETF
Logan Capital, an independent, privately owned Registered Investment Advisor, has launched its first exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Logan Capital Broad Innovative Growth ETF (NYSE Arca: LCLG). The ETF employs a multi-factor ranking algorithm to analyze and select securities. LCLG seeks companies applying innovative technologies and ideas to common business models...
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
etftrends.com
Hop Aboard HFXI to Solve Currency Conundrums
Some experts believe that over long holding periods, investors embracing international equities and the related exchange traded funds don’t need to worry about foreign currency fluctuations. This conventional wisdom says that currencies, like all other securities, move up and down over time, so it’s not worth the effort by...
Stocks Close Lower as Investors Await July CPI Report, Chipmakers Weigh on Nasdaq
Stocks closed lower Tuesday as investors look ahead to Wednesday's CPI report, and pressure in the semiconductor sector weighs on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. June's CPI report, a key inflation number, jumped to a fresh, 40-year high, and July's report is expected to burn just as hot. Mark Luschini, Chief Investment Strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, joins Closing Bell to discuss today's close, how this week's CPI reading could further impact markets and the Federal Reserve's moves on interest rates, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
etftrends.com
Energy ETFs Are “Down, But Not Out”
Energy-related exchange traded funds strengthened Monday as investors focused on a more optimistic outlook for the crude oil market. On Monday, the United States Oil Fund (USO), which tracks West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures, and the United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO), which tracks Brent crude oil futures, were up 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively. WTI crude oil futures were up 1.1% to $90.0 per barrel, and Brent crude futures gained 1.0% to $95.9 per barrel.
etftrends.com
Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 08/07/2022
2. OILD – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN. OILD ETF, which provides exposure to the inverse performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels ranked second on the list of top inverse ETFs as the energy sector suffered a decline of ~4% in the last week. Oil prices fell on demand concerns over a gloomy global outlook.
etftrends.com
ESG Discounts Available With Wide Moat Traits
Owing to the heavy concentrations of growth sectors in many traditional environmental, social, and governance (ESG) exchange traded funds, investors often view those funds as home to expensive stocks. Likewise, investors often assume that stocks with wide moat characteristics are richly valued. Indeed, that’s usually the case, but after the...
etftrends.com
Invest in High Yield Bonds Through This Fund of Funds
Investor activity in the U.S. high yield fixed income market is suggesting that while the economy may weaken, it won’t dip into a recession. High-yield bonds gained 5.9% in July, their biggest one-month rally in a decade, according to Bloomberg, and they’ve also been rising in August. This...
etftrends.com
Eric Balchunas and Andrew Beer Talk DBMF on Bloomberg ETF IQ
It’s the year for alternatives within investing and Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, discussed the outperformance of the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) on “Bloomberg ETF IQ” last week, along with Andrew Beer, co-portfolio manager of DBMF and managing member of Dynamic Beta investments, the sub-advisor of the fund.
etftrends.com
SATO Could Be Super if Bitcoin Rallies
Bitcoin needs to more than double to reclaim its all-time high, and while that’s asking a lot, some market observers believe it’s possible and that new highs are on the way. Should those predictions prove accurate, an array of equity-based and equity-heavy exchange traded funds stand to benefit,...
etftrends.com
High Yield Bond ETFs Return to Favor as Expected
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first bond ETFs, investors flocked to the asset class, pouring in $28 billion in July, double the amount that flowed into equity ETFs during a strong month for the U.S. stock market. Demand was widespread, with 46 products gathering at least $100 million last month. While two credit-risk-averse bond ETFs, the iShares U.S. Treasury ETF (GOVT) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), led the charge with a combined $8.5 billion of net inflows, we are particularly pleased to see many high yield ETFs also gain traction.
etftrends.com
Gold Miners Approach Unusual Landmark
Gold mining stocks are close to achieving an unusual landmark. For the first time since data started being collected, the dividend yield for gold miners is set to surpass that of utilities. Miners have had a particularly rough year, especially in comparison to gold, which has managed to stay relatively...
etftrends.com
Active Management Could Be Key to Quelling Tech Volatility
Technology stocks can be more volatile than the broader market, and that’s certainly true of those names in the disruptive growth camp, but when the sector is rallying, investors are often willing to overlook those volatility traits. For much of this year, disruptive growth stocks have been out of...
etftrends.com
ETF Activity Shows Higher Demand for Fixed Income
The bond markets are finally diverging from their parity with equities during the first half of the month. Rather than play follow the leader with stocks, bonds are marching to the beat of their own drum, gaining strength as recession talk intensifies. According to a CNBC report, there’s been a...
Novavax tumbles 30% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits outlook
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX.O) fell about 30% on Tuesday after it cut its annual revenue forecast by half over falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations.
How Will Biden's Chips Law Impact the Semiconductor Industry?
President Biden signed the landmark CHIPS bill into law that promises to boost the domestic semiconductor industry to better compete against China. Cheddar News speaks with Abhinav Davuluri, Strategist at Morningstar, about how companies could benefit from the new law and his outlook for the sector.
Comments / 0