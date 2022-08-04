To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first bond ETFs, investors flocked to the asset class, pouring in $28 billion in July, double the amount that flowed into equity ETFs during a strong month for the U.S. stock market. Demand was widespread, with 46 products gathering at least $100 million last month. While two credit-risk-averse bond ETFs, the iShares U.S. Treasury ETF (GOVT) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), led the charge with a combined $8.5 billion of net inflows, we are particularly pleased to see many high yield ETFs also gain traction.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO