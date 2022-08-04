Read on www.etftrends.com
etftrends.com
Semiconductor ETFs Retreat After Nvidia Warns of Weak Gaming Sales
Nvidia Cop. (NasdaqGS: NVDA) shares plunged, pulling down semiconductor sector-related exchange traded funds after the tech company warned of falling demand for personal computers. On Monday, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NasdaqGS: SOXX) decreased 2.5%, the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) declined 2.5%, and the Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ)...
GSFP Has Right Recipe for Climate Change Investing
Scores of exchange traded funds claim to provide platforms for market participants to tap into the climate change investment theme. While choice for investors is usually a good thing, given the pace of expansion in this particular ETF segment, it’s right for advisors and investors to evaluate exactly how much climate change exposure a particular fund is delivering.
Streamline ESG Allocations With QQMG
There are plenty of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) exchange traded funds for investors to evaluate, but as more capital flows into this ETF segment, asset allocators are increasingly focusing on simplicity and easy-to-understand investment objectives. Not all ESG ETFs check those boxes. One that does is the Invesco ESG...
After a Quick Run Up, Muni Bond ETFs May Look Pricey
Municipal bonds have rebounded off their lows, but the munis segment may have bounced back too quickly and could be overpriced relative to Treasuries and other government-related exchange traded funds. Over the past month, the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEArca: MUB) rose 1.1% while the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury...
Top Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs: 08/07/2022
2. OILD – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN. OILD ETF, which provides exposure to the inverse performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels ranked second on the list of top inverse ETFs as the energy sector suffered a decline of ~4% in the last week. Oil prices fell on demand concerns over a gloomy global outlook.
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
Clean Tech Funds Emerge as Ideal Climate Change Options
There are a variety of ways for market participants to invest in climate change, and the evolution of this investment concept in the exchange traded funds arena is a primary driver of that abundant menu of choices. Still, investors desiring climate change-related investments need to be judicious; not all of...
ESG Discounts Available With Wide Moat Traits
Owing to the heavy concentrations of growth sectors in many traditional environmental, social, and governance (ESG) exchange traded funds, investors often view those funds as home to expensive stocks. Likewise, investors often assume that stocks with wide moat characteristics are richly valued. Indeed, that’s usually the case, but after the...
ARKG Top Holding Signify Reported to Be Acquisition Target by CVS
CVS Health Corp (CVS) is seeking to buy Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) as it looks to expand in-home health services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources. Signify Health is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported this past week. Initial bids are due this coming week, and CVS is planning to enter one, some sources said. Others are reportedly also in the mix, and CVS could face competition from other managed care providers and private equity firms, according to the Wall Street Journal.
SATO Could Be Super if Bitcoin Rallies
Bitcoin needs to more than double to reclaim its all-time high, and while that’s asking a lot, some market observers believe it’s possible and that new highs are on the way. Should those predictions prove accurate, an array of equity-based and equity-heavy exchange traded funds stand to benefit,...
Invest in High Yield Bonds Through This Fund of Funds
Investor activity in the U.S. high yield fixed income market is suggesting that while the economy may weaken, it won’t dip into a recession. High-yield bonds gained 5.9% in July, their biggest one-month rally in a decade, according to Bloomberg, and they’ve also been rising in August. This...
Eric Balchunas and Andrew Beer Talk DBMF on Bloomberg ETF IQ
It’s the year for alternatives within investing and Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, discussed the outperformance of the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) on “Bloomberg ETF IQ” last week, along with Andrew Beer, co-portfolio manager of DBMF and managing member of Dynamic Beta investments, the sub-advisor of the fund.
Active Management Could Be Key to Quelling Tech Volatility
Technology stocks can be more volatile than the broader market, and that’s certainly true of those names in the disruptive growth camp, but when the sector is rallying, investors are often willing to overlook those volatility traits. For much of this year, disruptive growth stocks have been out of...
High Yield Bond ETFs Return to Favor as Expected
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first bond ETFs, investors flocked to the asset class, pouring in $28 billion in July, double the amount that flowed into equity ETFs during a strong month for the U.S. stock market. Demand was widespread, with 46 products gathering at least $100 million last month. While two credit-risk-averse bond ETFs, the iShares U.S. Treasury ETF (GOVT) and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), led the charge with a combined $8.5 billion of net inflows, we are particularly pleased to see many high yield ETFs also gain traction.
Energy ETFs Are “Down, But Not Out”
Energy-related exchange traded funds strengthened Monday as investors focused on a more optimistic outlook for the crude oil market. On Monday, the United States Oil Fund (USO), which tracks West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures, and the United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO), which tracks Brent crude oil futures, were up 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively. WTI crude oil futures were up 1.1% to $90.0 per barrel, and Brent crude futures gained 1.0% to $95.9 per barrel.
Novavax tumbles 30% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits outlook
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX.O) fell about 30% on Tuesday after it cut its annual revenue forecast by half over falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations.
Gold Miners Approach Unusual Landmark
Gold mining stocks are close to achieving an unusual landmark. For the first time since data started being collected, the dividend yield for gold miners is set to surpass that of utilities. Miners have had a particularly rough year, especially in comparison to gold, which has managed to stay relatively...
ETF Activity Shows Higher Demand for Fixed Income
The bond markets are finally diverging from their parity with equities during the first half of the month. Rather than play follow the leader with stocks, bonds are marching to the beat of their own drum, gaining strength as recession talk intensifies. According to a CNBC report, there’s been a...
ETF Themes Investors Should Keep an Eye On
Investors can turn to thematic exchange traded fund strategies to focus on rising trends in today’s market environment. Jay Jacobs, U.S. head of thematics and active equity ETFs at BlackRock Inc., pointed out that many investors are using thematic ETFs to hedge against inflation and capture rising trends like the rebound in value stocks this year, Bloomberg reports.
