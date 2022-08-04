The executive director of Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency is leaving the agency he helped launch and is getting a new position within the state's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. Andrew Brisbo, who became the head of the new state agency in 2019, will transition to a new leadership role at LARA later next month, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office said Tuesday. ...

