Oneida County, NY

Oswego County Today

Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 8, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 273 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7) this past week. The Oswego County Health Department continue to advise people to stay vigilant and use the tools that have been proven to work against COVID-19 as new cases continue to rise. This includes staying up to date on vaccinations, staying home when sick and getting treatment as soon as possible after testing positive.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
urbancny.com

A Review of Onondaga County’s Plan for Spending 89 Million in American Rescue Funds: An Interview with Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon – Part 2

Taking a look at Onondaga County’s American Rescue Plan Fund spending. This fund is designed to address concerns of those who demanded more attention to Human Service needs. A Lacrosse themed Sports complex, White Pines land purchases are among the projects Onondaga County has chosen to support with American Rescue Plan dollars.
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day

The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
cnycentral.com

Assistant DA caused "embarrassment" to office, says Madison Co. District Attorney

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y — CNY Central is learning about the moment the Madison County District Attorney says he found out one of his assistant District Attorneys overdosed on drugs. Madison County Sheriff’s Investigators say 44-year-old Bradley Moses and one other person were found unresponsive in Moses’ home on July 30th. Both survived the overdose after receiving a dose of Narcan.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Column: Who is Sarah Klee Hood and why are Voters so Excited About Her?

“The status quo is not working,” Sarah Klee Hood says. “We need change and we need energy.”. Klee Hood is running for the Democratic nomination for Congress in New York’s newly reconfigured 22nd District which now includes both Syracuse and Utica, and the surrounding areas. She has several examples of just how acutely the status quo has not worked for the people in New York State’s 22nd Congressional District, but most concern her two daughters and their future.
UTICA, NY
waer.org

CNY primary voters prepare to head to the polls to choose their favorite congressional candidate

Enrolled republicans and democrats in the 22nd congressional district are getting ready to cast their votes for who they think has the best chance to emerge as the winner in a general election. Early voting for the primary begins Saturday in Onondaga County. There’s no incumbent in the newly drawn district, which includes Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties. Syracuse University Political Science Professor Grant Reeher says a recent AARP poll points out the issues that 22nd district voters are most concerned about.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Herkimer County Sheriff charge Ilion man with Welfare Fraud

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that an Ilion man has been given multiple felony charges after allegedly defrauding the county for over 8 months. According to the Sheriff, 51-year-old Lewis Rimmer allegedly received more than $1,500.00 worth of fraudulent benefits for a...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

City in Crisis: How can I receive or help someone living in poverty?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Over the course of this week, NewsChannel 9 is diving deep into childhood poverty in the City of Syracuse after the Salt City was ranked number one for the highest childhood poverty in the nation. We’re exploring the problem, talking with community leaders at the forefront of combating poverty and looking at solutions.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Onondaga County

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department is reminding residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites after mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus were found in a trap on Taft Road in the town of Cicero. West Nile is potentially deadly, but not as serious as Eastern equine...
Oswego County Today

Overnight Closures Of Interstate 81 Between Exits 16 And 17 In Onondaga County Beginning August 8

CNY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to upcoming overnight closures of Interstate 81 between Exits 16 (U.S. Route 11/Nedrow) and 17 (S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St.) in the Town of Nedrow, Onondaga County. The closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Sentinel Heights Bridge that crosses I-81 and will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, August 8, weather permitting, at the following locations:
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Four charged with trespassing at school in town of Newport, State Police say

NEWPORT- Four young adults, including three from the Kuyahoora Valley and one from Oneida County, are all faced with trespass charges, authorities say. The New York State Police did not provide names for the three 18-year-olds from Newport, NY and the one 18-year-old from Utica, NY. All four have been charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal trespass in the third-degree (school).
NEWPORT, NY

