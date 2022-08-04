Read on romesentinel.com
Related
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 8, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 273 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7) this past week. The Oswego County Health Department continue to advise people to stay vigilant and use the tools that have been proven to work against COVID-19 as new cases continue to rise. This includes staying up to date on vaccinations, staying home when sick and getting treatment as soon as possible after testing positive.
urbancny.com
A Review of Onondaga County’s Plan for Spending 89 Million in American Rescue Funds: An Interview with Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon – Part 2
Taking a look at Onondaga County’s American Rescue Plan Fund spending. This fund is designed to address concerns of those who demanded more attention to Human Service needs. A Lacrosse themed Sports complex, White Pines land purchases are among the projects Onondaga County has chosen to support with American Rescue Plan dollars.
Election 2022: What you need to know for the August primary in Central NY (One deadline today)
The second primary for this election year happens on Aug. 23, when voters will decide which candidates will be on the ballot for the November general election. The June 28 primary decided which of the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial and state assembly candidates would be on the ballot on Nov. 8.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 31 – August 6
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Four nights of great jazz, food and fun return with the Fulton Jazz Festival, Aug. 10-13 at Fulton’s beautiful Lock 3 Canal Park, said festival President Joe Cortini. Full story here. The Fulton Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
43 new businesses in Central NY, including a farm, daycare and dessert drinks
Last week, 43 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County and 10 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Four businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga and Cayuga counties.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New method of eradicating invasive water chestnut tried in Oswego County
The water chestnut is not a plant that Allen Chase wants to see in Upstate New York waters. The water chestnut has floating, triangular-shaped leaves with long stems, as well as nuts with spines and barbs. Chase said its seeds can lie dormant for 12 years and still be viable.
Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day
The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
cnycentral.com
Assistant DA caused "embarrassment" to office, says Madison Co. District Attorney
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y — CNY Central is learning about the moment the Madison County District Attorney says he found out one of his assistant District Attorneys overdosed on drugs. Madison County Sheriff’s Investigators say 44-year-old Bradley Moses and one other person were found unresponsive in Moses’ home on July 30th. Both survived the overdose after receiving a dose of Narcan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
uticaphoenix.net
Column: Who is Sarah Klee Hood and why are Voters so Excited About Her?
“The status quo is not working,” Sarah Klee Hood says. “We need change and we need energy.”. Klee Hood is running for the Democratic nomination for Congress in New York’s newly reconfigured 22nd District which now includes both Syracuse and Utica, and the surrounding areas. She has several examples of just how acutely the status quo has not worked for the people in New York State’s 22nd Congressional District, but most concern her two daughters and their future.
waer.org
CNY primary voters prepare to head to the polls to choose their favorite congressional candidate
Enrolled republicans and democrats in the 22nd congressional district are getting ready to cast their votes for who they think has the best chance to emerge as the winner in a general election. Early voting for the primary begins Saturday in Onondaga County. There’s no incumbent in the newly drawn district, which includes Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties. Syracuse University Political Science Professor Grant Reeher says a recent AARP poll points out the issues that 22nd district voters are most concerned about.
informnny.com
Herkimer County Sheriff charge Ilion man with Welfare Fraud
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that an Ilion man has been given multiple felony charges after allegedly defrauding the county for over 8 months. According to the Sheriff, 51-year-old Lewis Rimmer allegedly received more than $1,500.00 worth of fraudulent benefits for a...
localsyr.com
City in Crisis: How can I receive or help someone living in poverty?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Over the course of this week, NewsChannel 9 is diving deep into childhood poverty in the City of Syracuse after the Salt City was ranked number one for the highest childhood poverty in the nation. We’re exploring the problem, talking with community leaders at the forefront of combating poverty and looking at solutions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Onondaga County
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department is reminding residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites after mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus were found in a trap on Taft Road in the town of Cicero. West Nile is potentially deadly, but not as serious as Eastern equine...
cnycentral.com
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check
We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
Upstate, Crouse hospitals ready to break silence on merger, discuss deal with public
Syracuse, N.Y. — After remaining silent for nearly four months, officials of Upstate and Crouse hospitals plan to discuss their proposed acquisition and merger at two public meetings later this month. “We are happy to engage with the community as this process moves forward,” Dr. Mantosh Dewan, president of...
Overnight Closures Of Interstate 81 Between Exits 16 And 17 In Onondaga County Beginning August 8
CNY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to upcoming overnight closures of Interstate 81 between Exits 16 (U.S. Route 11/Nedrow) and 17 (S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St.) in the Town of Nedrow, Onondaga County. The closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Sentinel Heights Bridge that crosses I-81 and will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, August 8, weather permitting, at the following locations:
13 WHAM
'Stop speaking up': New York school teacher says district culture is hurting staff numbers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — The Syracuse City School District needs to 126 teachers by next month, seeing a higher rate of resignations and retirements compared to prior years. For some, choosing to stay wasn't an easy decision. "I love the students, I think that's the main dilemma," a teacher...
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
Madison County prosecutor running for judge to resign after overdoses at his home, officials say
An assistant district attorney in Madison County, who is running to be a criminal court judge, will resign as a prosecutor after an initial investigation showed overdoses at his home last weekend, Madison County officials said. The incident involved Bradley Moses, a prosecutor and judge candidate in Madison County, a...
flackbroadcasting.com
Four charged with trespassing at school in town of Newport, State Police say
NEWPORT- Four young adults, including three from the Kuyahoora Valley and one from Oneida County, are all faced with trespass charges, authorities say. The New York State Police did not provide names for the three 18-year-olds from Newport, NY and the one 18-year-old from Utica, NY. All four have been charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal trespass in the third-degree (school).
Comments / 0