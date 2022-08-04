Channahon Village Boards Hears Concerns About Proposed Central Park East Apartment Project

Read on www.wspynews.com
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Commissioners Ejected from Will County Veterans Assistance Commission Meeting –
JOLIET, IL. (ECWd) – Attorney General: “. . . a meeting of a committee of a county board that is properly closed…may not be closed to a member of the county board who is not a member of the committee.”. During the August 4, 2022, meeting of...
WSPY NEWS
Cool solutions solve summer heat at Kendall County Fair
August and the summer is sizzling hot. At the Kendall County Fair, the livestock are under the sun-blocked pavilion, pampered with hoses of cool water and industrial-size fans. Tucker Whitaker of Norway had his crossbred hog under a spray of water. On the other end of the livestock barn, Aria...
WSPY NEWS
Democratic and Kendall County parties slate additional candidates for November election
The Democratic and Kendall County parties have added additional candidates to the ballot for the November general election. Political parties can slate candidates to fill vacancies where no candidate was nominated in a primary election. Kendall County Director of Elections Natalie Hisaw says slated candidates still need the required number...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow.
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Garden A Bounty of Goodwill
So far this year, 251 pounds of vegetables and herbs have been donated to the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry thanks to the work of Kane County staff volunteers who developed a garden on the Geneva campus. The most recent harvest collected this week totaled 39 pounds and included different...
qrockonline.com
Forest Preserve program lineup features Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20
As hummingbirds prepare to migrate south for the winter, the Forest Preserve District of Will County celebrates these tiny creatures with a Hummingbird Fest and other viewing opportunities. Also on tap are caterpillar, food truck and volunteer programs. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Here is the lineup:
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County Public Defender's Office recognized for support of National Guard and Reserves
The DeKalb County Public Defender's Office is being awarded the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Illinois Above and Beyond award. It honors employers who go the extra mile for employees who simultaneously serve in the U.S. Armed Services. The Public Defender's Office was selected because of the support...
bhhschicago.com
464 W Russell Street #8
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Don’t miss this Weekend’s CHICAGO AREA “FAIRS & FESTIVALS
RomeoFest | August 4 – 7. 4 Days Filled with Fun! Live Music, Carnival, Food & Drinks, Fireworks, Shuttle Buses, Car Show, Talent Show, Artisan Market, 1 Mile Race, Tournaments. 900-1050 W. Romeo Rd., Romeoville | www.romeoville.org/romeofest. Warrenville Summer Daze | August 5 – 6. Featuring live music, food,...
Plane makes emergency landing on road in Vernon Hills; prelim investigation cites engine failure
A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on north suburban road.
WSPY NEWS
Young Girl Visiting U.S. Embodies Spirit Of Paying It Forward
WCSJ Radio on Saturday held a remote broadcast from the annual Stuff The Bus School Supplies drive in conjunction with We Care of Grundy County, Operation St. Nick, and the Morris Goodwill store. The event is held annually at the Morris Walmart store, and shoppers who wish to donate school supplies can grab a list of needed items, purchase them, then the items are "stuffed", often times to overflowing in a full sized yellow school bus.
fox32chicago.com
Plainfield man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - A Plainfield man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Joliet Friday night. At about 8:16 p.m. Friday, Joliet police officers responded to the area of Caton Farm Road and River Bend Lane for a report of a traffic crash. According to preliminary information,...
CBS News
Metra train hits, kills pedestrian in Downers Grove
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- The BNSF Metra line was shut down in the middle of the Thursday evening rush after a person was hit and killed by a train in Downers Grove. Downers Grove police said at 5:50 p.m., they were called to the BNSF Line tracks at Main Street for a that someone had been hit by a train.
Metra train hits semi-trailer truck in Lemont
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a semi-trailer truck in Lemont during the afternoon rush Friday. Metra Heritage Corridor line train No. 915 had been set to arrive in Joliet at 4:31 p.m. The train hit the truck in Lemont near Boyer Street. The XPOLogistics truck was seen jackknifed on a narrow road that crosses the track. It had been headed south out of a business at Main and Boyer streets – almost two miles to the east of downtown Lemont and not far from Archer Avenue.The crossing where the accident happened is a private crossing without any gates or warning lights.The train had about 70 passengers on board. No injuries have been reported on the train. Information on the condition of the truck driver was not immediately available, but the driver appeared to be out of the truck.The train that hit the truck was halted at 5 p.m. Extensive delays are expected on the line. CHECK: Metra updates
CBS News
Old, abandoned brickyard in Tonica, Illinois becomes Camp Aramoni
Camp Aramoni is a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. It is the first of its kind in Illinois.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Taste of Orland Park kicks off on Friday
The Village of Orland Park’s annual Taste of Orland Park returns to Orland Park Village Center from Friday, August 5, through Sunday, August 7. Now in its 19th year, the Taste of Orland Park showcases Orland Park eateries, community organizations and several bands throughout the weekend. Special events within the fest include a two-day Kids’ Zone, the annual Taste of Orland Park car show, themed trivia contests and live entertainment on two stages. New this year is Battle of the Bands that includes a performance by the winner on the main stage on Sunday, August 7, at 6 p.m.
New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
Yes, some Chicago suburbs really have gotten a lot of rain this weekend
TINLEY PARK, Illinois - Chicago's suburbs got pounded with rain over the weekend, with rainfall totals topping three inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in some spots. The National Weather Service said that Kirkland, in DeKalb County, got the most rain: 3.63 inches. Tinley Park and Mokena were close...
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom
RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
