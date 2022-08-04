ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York

By Rob Banks
 4 days ago
Comments / 1

 

Buffalo Lighthouse offering self-guided tours

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend the Buffalo Lighthouse will be offering tours in honor of National Lighthouse Day. The lighthouse offered self-guided tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and will again from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday for $4.The lighthouse will also offer residents the chance to climb the tower for $3 from 1 to 3 p.m.
BUFFALO, NY
Only One Way To Get Rid Of This Western New York Bug Infestation

This invasive species doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, and it’s really affecting the farming community in Western New York. The bugs are just out, and the humidity definitely doesn’t help. Mosquitoes, gnats, lightning bugs are all over the place, which is typical for this time of year, but now there is another bug to add to the mix.
WEST SENECA, NY
Heat Index Values to Reach 90s in Western New York Today

A combination of heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach the 90s throughout much of Western New York today. The National Weather Service in Buffalo says some locations may see apparent temperatures reach the upper 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for parts of Western New York from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie counties are not included in the advisory area.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach Bar

A shot of the entrance to Papi Grande's Beach Bar in downtown Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. In the dog days of summer there is nothing more satisfying than a day at the beach. Papi Grande’s beach bar right in the heart of Riverworks in downtown Buffalo, New York may be the next best thing in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
See The Most Concerts In A Single Weekend In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and this is a big weekend for concerts. For the first full weekend of August, there are tons of things happening around Buffalo, and we have narrowed down the top events for the weekend. Every Friday, Kadie's Kalendar takes a closer look at 10 of the best events going on around Western New York for that weekend, and there truly is something for everyone.
BUFFALO, NY
The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell

One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
BLASDELL, NY
Ultimate Concert Guide: Shows Happening In Buffalo For August 2022

August is here and there are tons of concerts happening in and close to Buffalo this summer. Whether you love rap or rock, country or jazz, or anything in between, there is likely a show for you. We will definitely keep you posted on all the concert info and announcements. Here are all the major shows taking place in August 2022 in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Niagara Amusement Park: KiddieLand, Western Town join park rides

Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World unveiled its newly added attractions of Western Town and KiddieLand to the media on July 28 amid cloudy skies but a sunny optimism for the park’s continued growth. “We’re very proud to have open what we do,” Director of Operations Gary Fawks said....
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit

New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
SALAMANCA, NY
Eden Corn Fest Mascot Suffers Colossal Fail

Meet Corny. He's the mascot for the Eden Corn Festival. Corny just wanted to tell Western New York about the Corn Fest. It didn't go well. If you've never been to the Eden Corn Fest, you might think that it's just a bunch of people sitting around and eating corn.
EDEN, NY
Italian Center cuts ribbon on courtyard Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center cut the ribbon today on a brand new courtyard. It’s called the Russel J. Salvatore courtyard. The restauranteur helped fund the project. It’s located at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel. The courtyard has new statues, lights, tables along with a bocce court and community garden. […]
BUFFALO, NY
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 5 - August 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? There are several family-friendly events taking place across the region. Chalkfest Buffalo 2022 will be held Saturday and Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks from noon to 6 p.m. The event will be hosted inside and outside. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?

There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
BUFFALO, NY
Electrify Buffalo to be held next month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of National Drive Electric Week in September, Western New Yorkers will have a chance to learn about electric vehicles hands-on. On September 24, an event partly-sponsored by National Grid called Electrify Buffalo 2.0 will be held for residents to be able to demo electric vehicles, meet electric vehicle owners […]
BUFFALO, NY
History Museum holds antique car show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wheels were spinning at the Buffalo History Museum on Sunday for an antique car show. The event was promoting cars that were made right here in Buffalo. On display were Ford’s, Chevy’s, Buffalo-made firetrucks and even the historic Buffalo-based automobile company ‘Playboy’, which was a one-seated row convertible. “People don’t know […]
BUFFALO, NY
