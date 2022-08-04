ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Fewer storms for the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rain chance will be lower today as slightly drier air moves into our area temporarily. Early morning rain will clear the coast and most of this morning will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will warm quickly with highs making it into the low 90s this afternoon inland, upper 80s at the beaches. There is Moderate Risk of rip currents at the beaches today due to an increased swell. Limit how far out children swim and inexperienced swimmers should stay close to the coastline as well. The rain will be hit or miss style again on Wednesday before increasing on Thursday and Friday due to the approach of a cold front. Behind this front, the rain chance will decrease, humidity will lower and temperatures won’t be quite as hot for the upcoming weekend. Some inland areas may wake up to the 60s on both Saturday and Sunday morning.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Scattered downpours to continue today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture and an onshore flow will continue to keep a decent chance of showers and storms in the forecast today. Morning rain and storms along the coast will slowly shift inland through the day as a seabreeze develops and tracks toward I-95. The afternoon is likely to be the driest along the coast, opposite of the morning pattern. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s. The rain chance will be down slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before increasing again late this week. Scattered rain and storms are likely Thursday and Friday due to an approaching cold front. Behind this front, there is the potential for lower rain chances and lower humidity this upcoming weekend. We’ll keep you updated!
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Steamy Night Ahead... More Heat Tuesday w/Pop-Up Storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical moisture and an onshore flow will continue to keep a decent chance of showers and storms in the forecast for the rest of the evening. The rain chance will be down slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before increasing again late this week. Scattered rain and storms are likely Thursday and Friday due to an approaching cold front. Behind this front, there is the potential for lower rain chances and lower humidity this upcoming weekend. We’ll keep you updated!
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known fort on the Charleston Harbor was closed Saturday as crews worked to safely remove a historic ordnance. The Emergency Service Divisions was called out to Fort Sumter to investigate the object. They discovered an intact Civil War-era cannonball at the fort. It was then...
CHARLESTON, SC
City
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff: ‘No red flags’ in Pineville woman’s disappearance

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 76-year-old Berkeley County woman has been missing for 24 days but deputies say there is no sign of foul play. Over the past several weeks, law enforcement, community members, and family have been searching for Ruth Jenkins, but have found no answers about her where she is.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston Police search for missing teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Kalea White was last seen at her home on Monday, authorities say. White is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
#Hit Or Miss#Sun Clouds
live5news.com

18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that housed more than 4,000 beagles to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. Pet Helpers says staff members drove to Virginia to pick up the dogs and bring them back to...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New Savannah Hwy. project could bring traffic relief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public Works is considering making changes to multiple intersections along Savannah Highway. This idea came after a project team looked at intersections people had concerns about. Herbert Nimz, project manager for Charleston County Public Works, says this project is coming from the half-cent sales...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Colleton County deputies seek clues in July killing

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking anyone who may have information in a deadly shooting to come forward. Deputies say 32-year-old Dominique Holmes was found unresponsive in her car on Featherbed Road on July 1 at approximately 8 a.m. Investigators say she had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Beaufort County residents to decide on 2-year $100M Greenspace tax

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County Council voted Monday night to let voters decide whether to approve a 2-year, one-percent sales tax on the November ballot. The sales tax would collect up to $100 million to purchase land and conservation easements, and buy down density to slow and prevent development.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police continue search for gunman who injured 2

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are continuing to search for the person responsible for injuring two people late Monday afternoon near a stretch of restaurants and hotels. Investigators responded to the area of Northside Drive and Ashley Phosphate Road where shots were reported at approximately 4:30 p.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Investigation leads to arrest, drug seizure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say the investigation of a community tip led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Goose Creek woman. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Breanna Joye was charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl. Deputies say they were...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

New N. Charleston homeless coordinator to pair people with services they need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston city leaders decided in June to dedicate a position to be a liaison for the city, homeless individuals, and organizations. Homeless Coordinator Brandon Lilienthal said that this role is to really engage with homeless people by finding out exactly what they need. On a typical day, he tries to introduce himself to as many people in need as possible.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies respond to vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Ladson

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning. Deputies say they responded to a “serious” crash around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 near Mason Pond Road involving a...
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Driver charged in Ladson vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested after hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle Sunday morning. William Jerod Grant, 38, of Summerville, was charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, violation of beginner’s permit and multiple drug charges.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man wanted in St. Helena Island shooting surrenders to authorities

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted in connection with a May shootout that left two injured turned himself in on Sunday, Beaufort County deputies say. Dakari Ayise, 25, was booked Sunday night into the Beaufort County Detention center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

