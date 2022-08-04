CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rain chance will be lower today as slightly drier air moves into our area temporarily. Early morning rain will clear the coast and most of this morning will be dry and sunny. Temperatures will warm quickly with highs making it into the low 90s this afternoon inland, upper 80s at the beaches. There is Moderate Risk of rip currents at the beaches today due to an increased swell. Limit how far out children swim and inexperienced swimmers should stay close to the coastline as well. The rain will be hit or miss style again on Wednesday before increasing on Thursday and Friday due to the approach of a cold front. Behind this front, the rain chance will decrease, humidity will lower and temperatures won’t be quite as hot for the upcoming weekend. Some inland areas may wake up to the 60s on both Saturday and Sunday morning.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO