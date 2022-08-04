ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Leandro Lo: Funeral held for killed Jiu-Jitsu champion

Leandro Lo, one of the greatest Jiu-Jitsu champions of all time, has been buried after he was shot in the head by a man in a club in São Paulo on Sunday. There were emotional scenes as friends and relatives gathered for the wake of Brazil's eight-time world champion.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Oleksandr Usyk looks massive before Anthony Joshua fight

Two weeks before his rematch with Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk looks to be in fierce shape. The 35-year-old Ukrainian fighter has been sharing footage online of his training before the fight on 20 August. Meanwhile, a new British boxing star is born at the Commonwealth Games and Jake Paul v...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy