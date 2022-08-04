Bangor East All-Stars going to New England Regional Tournament

Read on www.wabi.tv
Bangor East-West moves within one game of Little League World Series
BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - Bangor East-West is one win away from the New England Regional Championship and a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. They advanced to the title game Thursday at 5 p.m. with a 10-4 win over Massachusetts.
Maine Athletic Director Ken Ralph taking same position at Southwestern University
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine athletic director Ken Ralph is moving on. Ralph has been named AD at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, effective Sept. 15. He’ll stay on with Maine through Aug. 31. Southwestern competes in the Division III Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. “When you’re in a Division...
Mainely Tacos opens in Hampden
Cooling off tonight as a cold front moves through the region!. Heat and humidity peaked today ahead of a cold front that will be moving through tonight. This gives us the potential to see some showers and thunderstorms this evening.
Bangor debut for Gran Fondo Hincapie Series
FIRST ALERT DAY Tomorrow as feels like temperatures reach the upper 90s. Heat and humidity are being pumped into the region ahead of a cold front tomorrow, making it feel like the upper 90s for highs. Hot and Humid weather continue this weekend. Updated: 15 hours ago. High pressure dominates...
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
Craft chocolate bars made in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Chocolate!. Chances are saying just that word has captured your attention. A Hampden man is tempting taste buds with his craft chocolate bars. “I told my wife, ‘Hey, I want to make chocolate in the basement.’ And she’s like, ‘What?’” said Justin Yarbrough.
New evidence found in search for Graham Lacher
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another piece of evidence has been found nine weeks into the search for Graham Lacher. According to “Missing Graham Lacher,” a Facebook page run by his mother, a DEEMI volunteer found an orange hat on Monday with Lacher’s name written in it. The...
Newport Riverwalk Fest returns with special cause
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Newport held its fifth annual Riverwalk Festival Saturday. Activities included a parade, pony rides, water slide, talent show, bounce houses and so much more. Several clubs set up booths to draw in new members, too, including the GFWC Newport Woman’s Club, which is celebrating its 100th...
Black Fly Coffee opens new location in Holden
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Black Fly Coffee Company opened its drive through in Holden Sunday. Despite just opening at 5am, the new business was busy all day and it’s received an outpouring of community support on social media. Founder and owner David Higgins says he’s beyond grateful for the...
Somerset Scrub Club introduces students to healthcare careers
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Twenty students started their first of a three-day experience in Skowhegan exploring healthcare career options through the Somerset Scrub Club. It’s an opportunity to introduce students entering grades eight through 12 to various healthcare career options, all at no cost. “For the next three days,...
Construction starts on Brewer Riverwalk expansion
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Construction started on Monday on the expansion of the Brewer Riverwalk. The Riverwalk will now continue past Mason’s Brewing Company with lighting, benches, and the addition of WiFi. The concept for the Riverwalk started nearly 20 years ago, and this will be the third phase...
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Canaan
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle, according to the Morning Sentinel. It happened on the Tuttle Road around 6:30 p.m. Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies tell the newspaper that 34-year old Nicholas Davis crashed head-on into a vehicle. He...
New York man sentenced for 2020 Bangor murder
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New York man will spend more than eight years behind bars for a 2020 Bangor murder. Khalid Harris, 29, pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter for the murder of 28-year-old Syies Adams, also of New York. In December of 2020, police were called to a...
Blueberry and Bluegrass Fest raises funds for historical building
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - People enjoyed an afternoon of food and music in Winterport Saturday. Winterport Union Meeting House hosted its third annual Blueberry and Bluegrass Festival. It featured a live performance by Miners Creek. Blueberry pies and pastries were donated from the local community. The historic meeting house is...
