This story was originally published by Yale Environment 360 and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. From the ground, the new solar farm shimmers like a mirage oasis on a hot summer day. Instead of row after slanting row of shiny panels stretching taller than corn, this array, mounted directly on the earth, lies flat as water. From the air, it looks like an acre-sized swimming pool. Yet despite its modest stature, this new type of photovoltaic plant—one of five now producing a combined 2.5 megawatts of energy in California’s Central Valley—can match the output of conventional solar farms nearly three times its size.

