Read on www.windpowermonthly.com
Related
Slate
More Solar, Less Land
This story was originally published by Yale Environment 360 and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. From the ground, the new solar farm shimmers like a mirage oasis on a hot summer day. Instead of row after slanting row of shiny panels stretching taller than corn, this array, mounted directly on the earth, lies flat as water. From the air, it looks like an acre-sized swimming pool. Yet despite its modest stature, this new type of photovoltaic plant—one of five now producing a combined 2.5 megawatts of energy in California’s Central Valley—can match the output of conventional solar farms nearly three times its size.
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
One Green Planet
For the First Time Ever, United States Produced More Power from Wind and Solar Than Nuclear
The United States officially produced more power from wind and solar than nuclear for the first time. In April of this year, sustainable wind and solar energy sources produced 17.96 percent more electricity than nuclear power plants, setting a record in the U.S. Source: CNBC/Youtube. The surge in the wind...
natureworldnews.com
Experts Are Suggesting Converting Coal Plants To Produce Clean Geothermal Energy
Coal energy is created when fossil fuel is burned to create heat and steam, both of which are used to turn turbine generators into electrical generators. Coal energy, together with the steam engine, contributed to and supported the Industrial Revolution. Panelists speaking about the topic at PIVOT2022, an online geothermal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BBC
Farmers are embracing solar power to beat soaring energy bills
A solar power firm has reported record demand from farms as the price of electricity has risen. MyPower, based in the Cotswolds, has installed 27,000 panels in the past year, up from 7,000 in the previous 12 months. Its managing director Ben Harrison said he believed energy price increases were...
Texans asked to conserve energy to protect the power grid for the second time in a week
By Mitchell FermanFor the second time this week, the state’s power grid operator is asking Texans to turn up their thermostats to 78 degrees on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and to avoid using large appliances during that time as it expects record-high demand for power amid ongoing scorching temperatures.A spokesperson for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s main power grid operator, said he does not expect rolling blackouts to happen on Wednesday.The call for conservation came because of higher-than-expected coal and natural gas-fired power plant outages, as well as low winds, as demand continues to...
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Develops Energy Portfolio That Could Efficiently Meet Energy Requirements in Africa by 2040
The foreseeable end of the cycle of oil, gas, and coal, which has also been generating a significant increase in greenhouse gases, is what causes the current energy crisis. The electricity demand is rising as Southern Africa's economy expands quickly. To effectively meet this demand, it will be necessary to...
Wärtsilä & Utah Attack: Mismanaged Solar Energy Systems Can Pose Threat to Security, but Researchers are Two Steps Ahead
Wärtsilä negotiated terms with Clearway Energy Group to provide energy storage systems to maximize solar facilities' effectiveness. Despite gaining energy storage systems, could the unknown impact of a solar cyberattack overshadow the usefulness? [i]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Defense One
Major Aerospace Supplier Spirit AeroSystems Looks to Expand Military, Space Business
In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, as airlines grounded fleets and canceled buys of new aircraft, planemakers Boeing and Airbus were the focus of much of the attention. But Spirit AeroSystems, a key supplier to both, was hit extraordinarily hard. The Wichita, Kansas-based company, probably best known for...
‘World-class energy potential’: Labor announces plans for six offshore windfarms
The Energy minister, Chris Bowen, has outlined proposals for six offshore wind projects around the country, including a 200-turbine windfarm off the Gippsland coast, claiming the industry could support up to 8,000 jobs and help shore up the nation’s energy security. “We have some of the best wind resources...
Win Free Gas for a Year with Carvana’s Gassed Up Giveaway Sweepstakes!
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, announced a new nationwide sweepstakes today to help customers ease the pain at the pump, by offering a chance to win $2,500 fuel gift cards, equal to a year’s supply of free gasoline. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005530/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0