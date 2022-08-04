Another Driver Kills Another Pedestrian

A 36-year-old Hamden pedestrian died after a collision on Dixwell Avenue.

The crash occurred in Hamden Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, David Welch, was crossing Dixwell near George Street when a car traveling northbound on Dixwell struck him, according to Hamden police spokesperson Sean J. Dolan. Welch was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police, Dolan reported. He asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Officer Christina Giori at 203 – 230-4000 or [email protected]