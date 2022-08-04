Chance The Rapper responds to suggestion he’s flopped: “N****s was saying I fell off when I was in high school!”

Read on www.nme.com
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Kanye West’s lawyer quits amid divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has reportedly bid farewell to his most recent attorney – the fifth to be involved with his divorce from Kim Kardashian – while a trial date for the case has been confirmed. Rolling Stone reports that, during a trial-setting conference held in LA last Friday (August...
Real Housewife Teresa Giudice Just Got Married, And The Memes Are Top Notch
"People make fun of Jersey girls, but I think they're just jealous." —Teresa Giudice
DMA’s tease arrival of new single ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’
DMA’s are teasing the arrival of a new single called ‘I Don’t Need To Hide’. The band shared a short clip on Twitter with the song’s apparent title. It shows the band in a rehearsal space gearing up to perform the new track. There’s a...
Lil Uzi Vert defuses stage-crashing situation, shares hug with on-stage trespasser
Lil Uzi Vert has defused a stage-crashing situation during their performance at Outside Lands festival over the weekend. Footage of the incident shared to social media, shows Uzi Vert’s verse on the Playboi Carti song ‘Wokeuplikethis’ being interrupted by an overzealous audience member. Watch that moment below:
See footage from the Young Money reunion show with Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne
Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne performed their Young Money reunion show in Toronto last night (August 6), performing a litany of their respective hits for approximately 16,000 fans. Announced less than a month ago, the show rounded out a trilogy of shows Drake hosted for his ‘October World Weekend’,...
Now Beyoncé’s pruned ‘Renaissance’ post-release, here are the albums I’d like to be updated too
Forget Twitter: what we really need is an edit button for our entire lives. Imagine the doomed relationships we could never have started. The war criminals we could have avoided voting for. The celebrity ‘novels’ we could have left on the shelf. The scabies-riddled booking.com death traps and one-for-the-road Jägerbomb blackouts we could have swerved. If only, with just a few clicks, we could backwards-engineer ourselves a lighter, happier, Bastille-free life.
Idris Elba on how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s ‘American Gangster’ by writing a poem
Idris Elba has spoken about how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s 2007 album ‘American Gangster’. The actor and musician was speaking to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about his new film Beast when he recalled securing his way onto the rapper’s 10th album. He also discussed being featured on Paul McCartney’s 2021 album ‘McCartney III: Imagined‘.
Watch Travis Scott perform his first major headline show since Astroworld in London
Last night (August 6) saw Travis Scott give his first major headline performance since last year’s Astroworld tragedy. Performing the first of two sold-out headline shows at London’s O2 Arena – the second coming tonight (August 7) – Scott kicked off the proceedings with a performance of ‘Hold That Heat’. Pyrotechnics framed Scott as he entered on a podium, with much of his set – which included ‘Butterfly Effect’, ‘Way Back’, ‘MAFIA’ and ‘Sicko Mode’ among the 23-song setlist (which you can see in full below) – captured by fans and quickly shared to social media.
Matty Healy shares Taylor Swift’s reaction to The 1975’s new album
Matty Healy has shared Taylor Swift‘s reaction to hearing The 1975‘s forthcoming new album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, for the first time. The Healy-led band’s fifth studio album is set to be released on October 14 via Dirty Hit, and the frontman has now given a new interview about the record to Pitchfork.
‘Fall Guys’ teases ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ crossover news with Eminem parody
Bean-based obstacle course battle royale game Fall Guys has finally teased more about its crossover with Sega’s blue blur Sonic The Hedgehog. After months of leaks surrounding what the crossover will offer, the official Fall Guys Twitter account has teased the crossover itself. Yesterday (August 8) the Twitter account parodied Eminem’s ‘Without Me’ as part of the announcement with the line “Guess who’s back, back again, Sonic’s back, with his friends.”
Pete Davidson sought trauma therapy following frequent abuse from Kanye West
Pete Davidson has reportedly sought out trauma therapy as a result of Kanye West‘s online bullying. According to a source at People, the comedian has been “triggered” by the incessant “attention and negativity” he has received from West since he started dating the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
Wu-Tang Clan fan hit with £500 fine for rapping N-word in ‘Protect Ya Neck’
A Scottish man has been fined £500 for rapping along to the N-word in Wu-Tang Clan’s 1992 hit ‘Protect Ya Neck’. According to Scottish outlet The National, 25-year-old Kyle Siegel, who is white, was ordered to pay the fine – as well as an additional £20 “victim surcharge” – last week after a hearing in Lerwick Sheriff Court, during which he took full responsibility for the offence.
Madonna teams up with viral star Saucy Santana for ‘Material Gworrllllllll!’
Madonna has teamed up with Internet sensation Saucy Santana for a remix of his 2020 viral hit ‘Material Girl’ – check out ‘Material Gworrllllllll!’ below. “I’m not fancy, I just love fancy shit. Make a budget disappear like a magic trick. Make him buy me everything, I don’t have to pick. Only hold a conversation if the bag is thick,” raps Madonna to kick off the track while the pre-chorus features the line “I’m a material girl, so don’t waste this. If you not a material girl, then you basic”.
Watch Kendrick Lamar play a surprise intimate set in New York
Kendrick Lamar played a surprise intimate show in New York over the weekend – check out the videos below. The rapper is currently on the North American leg of his 2022 ‘Big Steppers’ world tour, which began last month. On Saturday (August 6), he took to the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for a second consecutive night.
Taylor Swift addresses ‘Shake It Off’ copyright lawsuit: “The lyrics were written entirely by me”
Taylor Swift has addressed a 2017 copyright lawsuit that claimed she stole the lyrics of her 2014 song ‘Shake It Off’. Writing in a federal court document filed yesterday (August 8), the popstar denied any copyright infringement, and claimed she’d “never heard” the song she is accused of plagiarising – 2001’s ‘Playas Gon’ Play’ by the American pop trio 3LW.
Lizzo gushes over J-hope’s spin on ‘About Damn Time’
Lizzo has responded to J-Hope‘s take on her recent smash-hit, ‘About Damn Time’. In an interview with NME backstage at Lollapalooza, the BTS member was asked what his favourite song is right now. He jumped right into a brief rendition of the second verse of ‘About Damn Time’, complete with slick dance moves.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne’s surprise performance at the Commonwealth Games
Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance at this year’s Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. Watch a clip of the performance below. The Black Sabbath frontman had previously shared his desire to attend this year’s event in his hometown of Birmingham. It was believed that he would not be able to attend due to currently recovering from an operation last month.
