Columbus school board files labor complaint against teachers' union

wosu.org
Columbus school board meets for four hours as possible teachers' strike approaches
Members of the Columbus Board of Education met behind closed doors in a special meeting Monday night that lasted nearly four hours. It was the board's first meeting since teachers voted last week to allow for a possible teachers' strike. None of the school board members present were willing to...
wosu.org
Columbus school board and teachers union to meet Wednesday as strike looms
A federal mediator has asked the Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association to return to the bargaining table Wednesday. The Columbus Education Association’s legislative assembly voted unanimously last week to issue a 10-day notice of their intent to strike. That followed several days of public sparing...
wosu.org
First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities
Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
wosu.org
Charities laud Columbia Gas in $212 million rate hike case
Central Ohio’s LifeCare Alliance is a lifeline for tens of thousands of seniors and medically challenged residents. The Columbus-based charity delivers meals and healthcare to people who need help staying in their homes due to age or other issues. Those people are especially vulnerable to inflation and high energy prices.
wosu.org
Ohio State and Columbus State to take part in Midwest semiconductor research network
Having a computer chip manufacturing workforce ready to go, is what Midwest colleges and universities are banking on to attract an increasing number of semiconductor companies. A dozen schools, including the Ohio State University and Columbus State Community College, are joining forces to ramp up specialized training. The Midwest Regional...
wosu.org
Moneypox vaccine clinics in Columbus fill up fast as doses become available
The Monkeypox vaccine is starting to roll out at pop-up clinics like Columbus Public Health and appointments are filling up fast as doses become available. The monkeypox vaccine clinic filled up within two hours of its announcement last week. Health officials say 450 vaccines were available. They're targeted to high-risk groups, including men having sex with men who are HIV positive or have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection.
wosu.org
Columbus Tubist Finds Unlikely Performance Space
You might expect a classical musician looking for a performance space to seek out a velvet-cushioned concert hall. But Columbus tubist Tony Zilincik searched high and low for a different kind of venue and found a performance home in a most unlikely place. “There’s something attractive about stairwells,” said Zilincik,...
