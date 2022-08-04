Columbus school board files labor complaint against teachers' union

The Monkeypox vaccine is starting to roll out at pop-up clinics like Columbus Public Health and appointments are filling up fast as doses become available. The monkeypox vaccine clinic filled up within two hours of its announcement last week. Health officials say 450 vaccines were available. They're targeted to high-risk groups, including men having sex with men who are HIV positive or have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO