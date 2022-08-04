Talking Headways Podcast: Let’s Go to the Mall With Alexandra Lange!

They’re just rat-cheting up the NIMBY fight. Critics of outdoor dining are blaming the mostly beloved program for a rise in rats — a cause-and-effect theory now parroted across the media. But several rat experts interviewed by Streetsblog say that outdoor dining is merely a small factor in the recent rat spottings — the city’s got much bigger fish to fry when it comes to mitigating its rodent infestation, like how the city disposes of its trash in thin, leaking, smelly garbage bags that line the sidewalks for blocks, creating a welcoming home with abundant food and shelter.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO