Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Announce They’re Expecting, 2 Years After Pregnancy Loss

By @IndiaMonee
 5 days ago

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting to bring another baby into the world!

Teigen shared on Instagram that she was undergoing IVF to conceive their fourth child together. After the recent pregnancy loss of their son Jack in 2020, Teigen expressed she was nervous to be pregnant again in her post.

“​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she expressed in the post. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

The couple has two children together, daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4.

