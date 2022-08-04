ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Schuring Brings Influencers to HOF Game

By Jim Michaels
whbc.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.whbc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Also, Big Back-to-School Shopping Weekend

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hall of Fame Enshrinement events and back-to-school shopping. Those are the major activities for area residents, especially since this is “No Sales Tax Weekend”. Through Sunday in Ohio, clothing items at $75 or less and school supplies that cost $20...
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Canton, OH
Sports
City
Canton, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle

Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
MANSFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
27 First News

Alisha Denise Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alisha Denise Williams, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after having a stroke at her home. Alisha was born December 2, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Shelia J. Williams and the late James O. Green, Sr.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Influencer#State#The Center For Excellence#The Hall Of Fame Village
whbc.com

Orrville Company Among 8 100-Year-Old-Plus Businesses Recognized by State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Eight Ohio businesses now in their second century of operations are being recognized by the state, and one of them is from the area. The JM Smucker Company based in Orrville is actually over 125 years old, founded on the idea of selling products at a fair price.
ORRVILLE, OH
akronjewishnews.com

Tense times in Akron following Walker shooting

Over a month after the death of Jayland Walker, who was killed by Akron police officers, the community is beginning to heal and members of the Jewish community in Akron offered their support and prayers to the Black community and those mourning his loss. Walker, 25, was unarmed when Akron...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Classics: Barberton-Style Chicken is a Feast for the Ages

In their book 500 Things to Eat Before It's too Late, award-winning food journalists Jane and Michael Stern set out to catalog the nation's finest regional cuisine. The fruit of nearly 35 years on the road, the book guides diners to local specialties that are so good, they warrant an out-of-the-way trip. Commanding almost a full page are the fried chicken restaurants of rural Barberton, with special attention paid to Belgrade Gardens, the progenitor of them all.
BARBERTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
Alina Andras

3 great burger places in Cleveland

If one of your favorite comfort food are some nice fries paired with a juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Cleveland where you can treat yourself to some delicious burgers. So if you happen to live in Cleveland or its surroundings and you have never been to any of these places, call your friends, and go visit them. Once you taste the food at any of these burger spots, you'll want to keep going back for more, that's for sure. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Renaissance CEO Michael Miller announces his departure

MANSFIELD -- After a long and successful tenure, Renaissance Performing Arts Association CEO Michael Miller has announced that he will be transitioning to new endeavors this summer. Miller, who first became involved with the Renaissance in 2002 as a member of its Board of Directors, is leaving the organization to...
MANSFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy