2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Schuring Brings Influencers to HOF Game

Read on www.whbc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel Maven
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Michigan Man Rich Eisen Absolutely Roasts Ohio State
Rich Eisen is always down to champion his Wolverines.
Meet the man who will keep the beer flowing in Canton this weekend
Joe 'The Beer Guy' Perkins has traveled across the country to nearly every major stadium in the U.S. This weekend, he'll be slinging suds during Enshrinement Weekend at the Football HOF in Canton.
Offensive tackle watch list: High school football’s top players in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Meet the top high school football players in the Greater Cleveland and Akron area. Cleveland.com is presenting the top players at every position in a 12-part series, including offensive tackle.
whbc.com
Also, Big Back-to-School Shopping Weekend
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hall of Fame Enshrinement events and back-to-school shopping. Those are the major activities for area residents, especially since this is “No Sales Tax Weekend”. Through Sunday in Ohio, clothing items at $75 or less and school supplies that cost $20...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle
Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
27 First News
Alisha Denise Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alisha Denise Williams, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after having a stroke at her home. Alisha was born December 2, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Shelia J. Williams and the late James O. Green, Sr.
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former Jail
Ohio is home to its fair share of unique dining experiences. From quirky restaurants filled with memorabilia to old-school joints that haven't changed since 1950, there is always something interesting to take in here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whbc.com
Orrville Company Among 8 100-Year-Old-Plus Businesses Recognized by State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Eight Ohio businesses now in their second century of operations are being recognized by the state, and one of them is from the area. The JM Smucker Company based in Orrville is actually over 125 years old, founded on the idea of selling products at a fair price.
Missing: Jackkeem Manigault
Jackkeem Manigault, 17, has been missing since May 2 from Youngstown.
akronjewishnews.com
Tense times in Akron following Walker shooting
Over a month after the death of Jayland Walker, who was killed by Akron police officers, the community is beginning to heal and members of the Jewish community in Akron offered their support and prayers to the Black community and those mourning his loss. Walker, 25, was unarmed when Akron...
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Classics: Barberton-Style Chicken is a Feast for the Ages
In their book 500 Things to Eat Before It's too Late, award-winning food journalists Jane and Michael Stern set out to catalog the nation's finest regional cuisine. The fruit of nearly 35 years on the road, the book guides diners to local specialties that are so good, they warrant an out-of-the-way trip. Commanding almost a full page are the fried chicken restaurants of rural Barberton, with special attention paid to Belgrade Gardens, the progenitor of them all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish Boy
During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!
Local doctor named to state board
Dr. Rebecca Brown was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve on the State Vision Professionals Board.
whbc.com
Melt Shop Still Shuttered, Employee Hospitalized from TimkenSteel Incident
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The accident occurred nearly two weeks ago, but TimkenSteel officials are saying the melt shop in the plant remains shut down due to the damage done and the ongoing investigation. In reviewing their second quarter numbers with stock analysts on Friday, CEO...
Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
3 great burger places in Cleveland
If one of your favorite comfort food are some nice fries paired with a juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Cleveland where you can treat yourself to some delicious burgers. So if you happen to live in Cleveland or its surroundings and you have never been to any of these places, call your friends, and go visit them. Once you taste the food at any of these burger spots, you'll want to keep going back for more, that's for sure. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
richlandsource.com
Renaissance CEO Michael Miller announces his departure
MANSFIELD -- After a long and successful tenure, Renaissance Performing Arts Association CEO Michael Miller has announced that he will be transitioning to new endeavors this summer. Miller, who first became involved with the Renaissance in 2002 as a member of its Board of Directors, is leaving the organization to...
Comments / 0