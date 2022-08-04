Teen walking near West Valley park overnight injured in alleged drive-by shooting

Read on kutv.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging Time
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Man recovering after struck by suspected drunk driver in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man is recovering at home after being hit by an out of control vehicle in West Valley City. The video of the crash was shared with 2News by the victim's girlfriend. According to an arrest report, Gabriel Yates, 29, was driving drunk...
Suspicious package reported at Gallivan Plaza TRAX station in downtown SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities early Tuesday responded to a suspicious package at a TRAX station in downtown Salt Lake City as a separate, unrelated issue was causing delays of up to half an hour. Police were briefly at the scene in the area of 300 South and...
Police: At least $40.5K in damages so far after parking lot dug up with stolen excavator
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have tallied up approximately $40,500 in damages so far after a man allegedly stole construction equipment and dug up a parking lot in Salt Lake City. Saturday's incident was not the first time the suspect has had run-runs with law enforcement recently, though...
Woman's bedroom ceiling caves in, accuses Sandy property management of negligence
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A woman renting an apartment in Salt Lake is accusing the property management company of negligence after her bedroom ceiling caved in, followed by a major water leak. Nicole Miceli moved into the apartment managed by Wolfnest Property Management located in Sandy back in...
Two motorcyclists injured after collision in Weber County
Two men were transported to the hospital after their motorcycles collided in Weber County. Utah Highway Patrol and Weber Fire District officials said the crash happened at Monte Cristo Peak, just before Cache County, on State Route 39 on Sunday. They said the two men both knew each other and...
Man allegedly uses stolen excavator to rip up Salt Lake City store parking lot
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police said he stole an excavator, drove nearly a mile down the street, and started ripping up the ground at a grocery store parking lot in Salt Lake City. The incident happened just after noon Saturday, according to Salt...
Person hospitalized after being buried alive in Summit County
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A person was hospitalized Monday evening after being buried alive in Summit County. Officials said at approximately 5:30 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a construction site on Upper Evergreen. They said the call was received as a "complete burial of an individual." According to...
Speed Week canceled at Bonneville Salt Flats due to weather
WENDOVER, Utah (KUTV) — Speed Week has been canceled at the Bonneville Salt Flats due to weather conditions. Officials with the Southern California Timing Association said water the lack of sun and wind has not helped water from recent rain evaporate. They announced the cancelation on social media Sunday...
Utah Freshman Lander Barton On Fall Camp
August 7, 2022 — (KUTV) - On the heels off a Pac 12 championship and appearance in the 2022 Rose Bowl game, the Utah Football team got their Fall camp underway with their high-profile season-opener set for Florida on September 3rd. Lander Barton is a Brighton High School product...
Van Fillinger Raising The Bar At Utah
(KUTV) - On the heels off a Pac 12 championship and appearance in the 2022 Rose Bowl game, the Utah Football team got their Fall camp underway with their high-profile season-opener set for Florida on September 3rd. Van Fillinger is a Corner Canyon High School product that turned heads as...
Concert review: The Psychedelic Furs with X at Red Butte Garden Amphitheater
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — I don’t know how many times I’ve seen The Psychedelic Furs in concert. I can tell you that the first time was at Club DV8 in Salt Lake City in 1992 and there were at least a dozen or so between then and Thursday night, August 4, 2022, at the garden of Eden known as the Red Butte Garden Amphitheater. There were a few Love Spit Love gigs in there as well. The strangest show being a Sundance Film Festival performance at the Star Bar in Park City with a few dozen people. It must have been a private event. I vaguely remember sitting with John Ashton, the group’s original guitarist, talking about how he only wanted to play songs from the first three albums. I’m sure there are fans who’d agree, but I’m the sort of fan who wouldn’t mind hearing Book of Days or World Outside in their entirety. How can you not love Mirror Moves?
BYU Senior Safety Malik Moore On 2022 Season!
August 7, 2022 — (KUTV) - The BYU football team held their always early media day on Wednesday, June 3rd, in what will be the final media availability before the start of their Fall camp in August. This was a significant event as it jump-starts their final season as an FBS Independent with the move to the Big 12 and a "power five" conference looming not far behind in 2023.
